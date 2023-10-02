Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11: Release date & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will introduce three new villains who are in cahoots with Psuedo-Geto and the curses. Furthermore, we will also see the return of a fan-favorite character. Here are the release date and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen features Gojo’s last scene in the previous episode. The strongest sorcerer alive has been sealed for good, and he won’t be coming back for a long time. However, the fight in Shibuya continues as the sorcerers take action to free Gojo.

Gojo may have been sealed, but there’s still hope of freeing him. Yuji, Megumi, and Ino team up while Nanami goes ahead to meet up with Ichiji. Before the chapter ends, we also see three new characters who appear to be curse users.

The upcoming episode will introduce these three as Yuji and the others struggle to free humanity's last hope, Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will release on October 5 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will begin with Yuji attempting to break the curtain but to no avail. As long as the curtain stands, the sorcerers won’t be able to enter Shibuya. As such, they decided to target the user who drew the curtain in the first place. Jiro, Ogami, and her grandson are caught off-guard by the surprise attack.

Yuji, Ino, and Megumi waste no time in finding those three. Megumi and Yuji clash with Jiro, while Ino faces off against Ogami and her grandson. Ogami uses her grandson’s body to summon Toji Zenin, the one who died at Gojo’s hands in the flashback arc.

A flashback scene will feature the struggles of the curse users after Gojo’s death. The mere existence of a child with Six Eyes altered the balance of the world – which doesn’t work in the favor of the curse users. While Megumi figures out Jiro’s cursed technique, Ino is in serious trouble as he fights against Toji.

Yuji and Megumi defeat Jiro and lift the curtain. However, a severely injured Ino falls off a building, and Yuji catches him in time. Meanwhile, Ogami is unable to control Toji, which shouldn’t be possible according to her innate technique. Toji explains her grandson’s soul was lost to him. He kills Ogami and runs freely in Shibuya.

Preview images are released on the official website one day before the episode airs. We will update this space with the images on October 4.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

