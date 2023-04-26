One Piece creator ranks among the top 10 geniuses of the current era

One Piece’s creator Eiichiro Oda is commonly referred to as Oda Sensei. Even over two decades since the series started, Oda stands at the pinnacle of manga creators.

As a long-running anime, One Piece cannot avoid the complexities of multiple storylines. The story starts as a cheerful adventure, but as more mysteries unfold, fans learn exactly how dark its world is. However, what makes the storytelling truly unique is how Oda weaves everything into one plot.

No matter how much the story deviates, it ultimately shows its connection to one point. One Piece may be the only series in the world with so many mysteries surrounding it. Furthermore, with questions that Oda answers in the series, he brings up dozens more unanswered questions at the same time.

One Piece creator joins list of Reiwa Era geniuses

Recently, the University of Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prominent universities, surveyed the top ten geniuses of the Reiwa Era (2019-present).

Known for producing notable alumni across various fields, the university collected responses from 137 students. According to the results announced on Fuji TV, One Piece’s creator Eiichiro Oda ranks ten on that list. What’s more, he’s the only mangaka on the list.

The complete list is as follows:

Shohei Otani – Baseball player Fujii Souta – Shogi player Ashida Mana – Actress Narita Yusuke – Economist Son Masayoshi – CEO of Softbank Vaundy – Singer Hiroyuki Nishimura – Founder of 2channel Shuro Manabe – Nobel Prize Physicist winner Masahiro Sakurai – Creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros. Eiichiro Oda – One Piece author and illustrator

As One Piece’s creator, telling such a complex story is by no means an easy job. Due to his rigorous work schedule, Oda lives separately from his wife and daughters, receiving visits from them roughly once per week.

This goes to show how difficult it can be for him as an author and illustrator to showcase the best of his work. However, he is always recognized for his efforts. Over the years, Oda has received dozens of awards and nominations as recognition for his hard work.

