Bleach vs Naruto: Which series has the stronger final villain?

Bleach and Naruto are both Shonen classics, popular for their numerous memorable villains that take center stage in each arc, creating opportunities for heroes to grow stronger. However, which of these series has the stronger final villain?

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto and Tite Kubo’s Bleach are both part of the Shonen Big Three that follow the protagonists as they struggle to achieve their goals. The ones who obstruct them are the series’ villains, and it is up to the heroes to defeat them and save the innocents.

As the heroes defeat their enemies, they become stronger and get one step closer to achieving their goals. Without someone to create difficulties for them, the heroes would be meaningless and would live dull lives. The excitement that anime viewers receive from witnessing villains and heroes is incomparable.

This is especially true when it comes to the final villains in Bleach and Naruto, whose powers couldn’t be compared to mere mortals. The final villains inflict the most damage in the world. When they appear, fans can expect that an epic tale is about to draw its conclusion.

Yhwach – The final villain in Bleach

Yhwach is the King of all Quincies, and he is also Soul King’s son. While the Soul King is strong in a rather unconventional way, Yhwach has all his father’s skills as well as destructive offensive powers. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to associate Yhwach with calamity itself.

His abilities are catastrophic enough to overpower the Soul Society’s Head Captain, Genryusai Yamamoto. None of the Soul Reapers could even put a scratch on the Quincy King. He wields “The Almighty,” a power that allows him to perceive and potentially affect the future. This is believed to be evidence of a “true Quincy.” He is the only person capable of wielding Captain-Commander Genrysai Shigekuni Yamamoto’s Bankai.

On top of that, he can heal himself and use Quincy’s abilities. In the end, no one could defeat Yhwach, and only the silver arrow immobilized Yhwach for a mere second. This was enough to take Ichigo down. However, the victory came too late. The Soul Society had already fallen, with countless casualties, including several Captains and Lieutenants.

Kaguya – The final villain in Naruto

The most confusing part of the series was that Naruto had been hyping up Madara Uchiha as the main antagonist. However, he turned out to be a mere puppet of Kaguya’s subordinate, Black Zetsu. Just like Yhwach, the final villain in Bleach, Kaguya is an otherworldly being in Naruto.

Kaguya Otsutsuki was sent to Earth a millennium ago to establish a God Tree and collect its Chakra Fruit. She was to provide it for the main family of her clan from another world.

Therefore, long before the hidden villages were established, during an era of never-ending strife, Kaguya ate the fruit of the God Tree and became the first wielder of chakra on Earth, later combining with the tree to form the Ten-Tails. She abandoned her mission after falling in with a mortal, only to be betrayed in the end.

After she committed several atrocious acts, Hagoromo and Homura sealed her away since she was too strong to die. Kaguya came back from her prison during the Fourth Great Ninja War in hopes of ending the world.

She basically had all the legendary powers mentioned in the series, including Sharingan, Byakugan, Rinne Sharingan, the power of the ten-tailed beast, and so much more. Through the efforts of Team 7, Obito, Hagoromo’s Chakra, Kaguya was finally defeated, but she was only sealed and not killed.

Who is stronger – Yhwach from Bleach or Kaguya from Naruto?

In terms of strength, they are both unparalleled. While Kaguya never dies in the end and could only be sealed, Yhwach met demise through the combined efforts of the Kurosakis and the Ishidas. However, one key difference distinguishes Yhwach and Kaguya as the final villain of Bleach and Naruto.

Kaguya, as with any other Naruto villain, was victimized as someone who was betrayed by her husband and later children. Despite her immoral deeds, she was heartbroken by the fact that her family couldn’t understand her.

On the other hand, Yhwach was highly intelligent, and he was an unredeemable villain. Yhwach has been fighting and strategising for over 1000 years, despite the fact that they have both been alive for that long. Not to mention that Yhwach’s ability to see and change the future is something Kaguya can never have.

Had it not been for the genius of Ryuken Ishida, even Ichigo couldn’t have defeated the all-powerful ruler of Quincies. Therefore, no matter how one was to look at it, Yhwach is the stronger final villain in Bleach and Naruto.

