Demon Slayer: The extraordinary ability of Kagaya Ubuyashiki explained

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps who is held in high regard by his subordinates. He appears to be a powerless man, but the anime has yet to reveal his extraordinary ability.

In Demon Slayer, the Demon Slayer Corps is the only organization that works to defeat the demon and protect the people. They are overseen by Kagaya, a man suffering from a strange illness. Despite being young himself, he considers all the members of the corps his children and mourns their sacrifices.

He visits the grave of the deceased demon slayers daily. Kagaya continues to do so until his frail body no longer allows him. During his conversation with Sanemi, Kagaya expresses his regret of not being able to wield a sword. Despite his desire to fight alongside his children, his weak body isn’t able to swing heavy swords.

The corps has hundreds of members, and yet he remembers everyone’s names and cares for them equally regardless of their ranking. The anime has yet to reveal, but a special ability has helped Kagaya Ubuyashiki several times in the past.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s ability in Demon Slayer

Crunchyroll

The members of the Ubuyashiki inherit the ability of “Foresight.” Kagaya possesses a heightened level of foresight that helps the corps avoid disastrous situations. It is also the main reason behind the great amount of wealth and fortune that keeps the corps going.

Due to this ability, Kagaya Ubuyasiku can make guesses about multiple things that eventually turn out to be true. For example, he predicts that Muzan’s only weakness is the sun and that he cannot die even after getting decapitated.

He also predicts that the death of Gyutaro is an omen that Muzan will be defeated in this generation. Furthermore, the defeat of an Upper Moon demon is a catalyst that will bring about the final war between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Twelve Kizuki during his last five days of life.

Does Kagaya Ubuyashiki possess any other ability?

Though not considered a technique, Kagaya does have the strange ability to put everyone around him at ease. When Tanjiro first hears his voice, he is surprised by how it soothes him. His mere presence is enough to calm down the unruly group of Hashira.

Simply by the tone of his voice and the rhythm of his actions, he is able to stop them from targetting Tanjiro in the first season. It is similar to the 1/F Fluctuation, which is said to be possessed by many charismatic people and has the strength of presence to move mass audiences.

