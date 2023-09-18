Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: Release date & spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature the moment fans have been dreading. Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently airing its highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The recent episode features Yuji’s fight with the Grasshopper Curse, as well as Gojo taking on Jogo, Hanami, and Choso. Shibuya’s situation is surely worsening as the curses rile up the strongest sorcerer alive by killing several civilians.

As expected, Gojo is beyond annoyed watching them run about as they please. In the recent episode, he takes off his blindfold, indicating that he’s ready to finish them off in one blow. However, the villains have a bigger plan in mind.

The upcoming episode will feature one of the biggest plot twists in the entire series. Delve deeper to find out the release date, preview images, and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 will release on September 21 at 12:00am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones two hours after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview:

No doubt, Jogo and the others have managed to anger Gojo after killing so many civilians right in front of him. At first, he was holding back to minimize the casualties, but in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9, he will go all out to deal with the villains.

Jogo figures out Gojo’s plan once he deactivates his Limitless Cursed Energy. Hanami, whose Domain Amplification is active, still suffers a major blow when Gojo pulls out his tree eyes. Jogo realizes that even without Limitless, they’re still no match against Gojo’s Cursed Energy Manipulation and physical strength. Gojo easily exorcises Hanami and then targets Jogo.

On the other hand, Choso is still as uninterested as ever, even to the point of annoying Jogo. Pseudo-Geto is still biding his time when Mahito enters the scene with approximately 1,000 transfigured humans. The casualties are increasing by the second, and Gojo is finally cornered.

He uses a Domain Expansion for 0.2 seconds and kills all the transfigured humans. However, Pseudo-Geto enters the scene and activates the Prison Realm. Gojo sees Geto, and the three years of his youth instantly flash in his mind.

The criteria for capturing Gojo is to keep him close to the open Prison Realm for one minute (whether in real life or in memory). Since three years have passed in Gojo’s mind, he is finally captured. Before getting sealed, Gojo learns that a curse is occupying Geto’s body. Preview images are out one day before the episode airs. We will update this space once the images are released.

