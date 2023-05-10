Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 theme song artists announced

With the release date of the highly-anticipated Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen less than two months away, the official website has announced the song artists for the theme songs.

Jujutsu Kaisen is creating quite the buzz after the massive success of its first season and the prequel movie. What’s more, Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release on 6 July 2023 and fans are all the more eager to watch the young version of Gojo Satoru.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen started in October 2020 and ran for 24 episodes. Moreover, the anime film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiered in Japan in December 2021. It was released in the United States and Canada on March 18 with English subtitles and an English dub.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 theme song artists revealed

The upcoming season will cover two story arcs: the “Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu” arc and the “Shibuya Incident” arc. The opening theme music “Ao no Sumika” (Blue House) is performed by Tatsuya Kitani. Whereas, the ending theme song “Akari” (Lantern) is performed by Soushi Sakiyama.

Both singles will be released on July 19. Furthermore, on May 21, the Jujutsu Kaisen element of the “MAPPA STAGE 2023” event will premiere a portion of the opening theme music.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tatsuya Kitani is best known for his opening theme “Scar” in Bleach TYBW. Whereas, Soushi Sakiyama recently received recognition for MHA Season 5’s ending theme “Uso ji nai (It isn’t a lie).

Click here to visit the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen for more information. You can also check out our article on why the series is a revolution for dark shonen anime here, and our explainer of the loophole in the Binding Vow of Sukuna and Yuji here.