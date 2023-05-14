Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7: Release date and spoilers

As the battle with the Upper Moons intensifies in the recent episode, fans learn about Genya’s past and his determination to become a Hashira. However, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 has even more surprising moments in store for fans.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime series set in a world where demon slayers and demons hunt each other down. Among them, the Twelve Kizuki are the most powerful group, most of whom have survived for centuries.

The Upper Moons have always hunted and killed Hashiras. Now that Upper Four and Upper Five are sent to the Swordsmith Village, fans are all the more eager to see how that will go down.

The recent episode reveals the tragic past of the Wind Hashira Sanemi and Genya. However, the upcoming episode will primarily focus on Muichiro Tokito. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 release date and time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 will release on 21 May at 11:15 pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:15 am PDT

11:15 am EDT

12:15 pm Brazil

3:15 pm UK

4:15 pm Central European Summer Time

8:45 pm India Standard Time

2:15 am Australia

4:15 am New Zealand

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 spoilers

The upcoming episode finally reveals Haganezuka’s face — a moment that’s been creating a lot of buzz on social media. As well as that, Muichiro will realize how his father’s eyes are similar to Tanjiro’s. As he ponders over their resemblance, he also realizes his true powers and breaks free from Gyokko’s spell.

Furthermore, the upcoming episode will feature his complete backstory as he remembers his twin brother. In the past, they were discovered by the Demon Slayer Corps for their lineage and requested to join them. However, Muichiro’s brother rejected them to keep his brother safe.

Sadly, tragedy struck when a demon attacked them both and Muichiro was the only one to survive. He even lost his memories and joined the corps when Kagaya and his wife saved him.

However, Muichiro will recover his lost memories in the seventh episode. As soon as he does, he will gain the demon slayer mark on his face, awakening his true powers as a result.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

