Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21: Release date & spoilers

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21, Yuji and Todo will continue to fight against Mahito – so here are the release date and spoilers.

As the Shibuya arc is nearing its end, Yuji faces his arch enemy Mahito. Losing all hope after Nobara’s tragedy, the one who pulls Yuji out from the depths of despair is Aoi Todo. The duo have fought together against Hanami in Season 1, and it’s safe to say it is one of the best fight sequences in the entire series.

Naturally, fans have high expectations from Aoi’s unexpected arrival in Shibuya – and he doesn’t disappoint at all. Not only does he give Yuji the much needed motivation to continue fighting, but he also joins him in defeating the hateful villain.

The recent episode commences their fight, but Mahito has one last ace up his sleeve. Will the villain emerge victorious yet again? Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 will release on December 14 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 preview and spoilers

Here’s a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 preview

Aoi and Todo continue to fight with all their might, but the curse in front of them is not someone that can be easily taken down. Learning from Gojo, Mahito opens up a Domain Expansion of 0.2 seconds. Since taking Yuji inside the domain would mean angering Sukuna, Mahito realizes the safest option to take them both down is copy Gojo’s trick.

Mahito slashes Todo’s hand and continues to attack him. Todo concentrates all his cursed energy in one place to minimize the damage. Yuji instantly jumps in to save Todo and witnesses Mahito taking on his true form. After finding the true essence of his soul, Mahito’s new form is immensely powerful.

While Yuji faces a much bigger challenge than before, Todo uses the last bit of strength to aid his brother. He fools Mahito into thinking that his Boogie Woogie can work even without his hand. Mahito falls for the trick, giving Yuji an opening to attack the former. However, without his hand, Todo can never use his innate technique again.

