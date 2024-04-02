Jujutsu Kaisen creator just crushed fans’ hope for Satoru Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has crushed the last hope fans had for Satoru Gojo – so here’s what you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen is popular for its unpredictable plot. The most shocking moment in the entire manga is Gojo’s death. It’s not simply because he suddenly died in the battle, but it’s due to the way it was executed.

In Chapter 235, Gojo’s victory is imminent, but the next chapter begins with Gojo being in limbo. Ultimately, we find out he’s actually died. Although Sukuna praises Gojo and explains Mahoraga’s abilities, fans are not content with the end result.

Even months after losing their beloved character, fans continue to come up with countless theories to justify Gojo’s return. The latest Volume 26 art again sparks false hope among fans. However, Gege Akutami has finally crushed all hopes for Satoru Gojo’s return to Jujutsu Kaisen.

There are several instances in Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 that prove Satoru Gojo will not be returning. The cover features Satoru Gojo without his blindfold. He is smiling peacefully while surrounded by snow and flowers.

The cover’s meaning is really beautiful since Gojo died in winter, so he’s surrounded by snow. Additionally, the flowers (which appear to be pink camellia) represent strong love, admiration, and appreciation.

Gojo and Geto share the same death anniversary, so the flowers might be symbolic of Gojo’s feelings for Geto, whom he always looked up to. Popular JJK account, Go_Jover, shared: “The final page of JJK Vol-26 has an illustration of the same flower from the Gojo cover. But in the end, it has withered & bled.”

The symbolism couldn’t be clearer. Even in the supernatural world of Jujutsu Kaisen, bringing someone back to life is unprecedented. Satoru Gojo died with no regrets and was actually relieved that the one to end him was Sukuna, someone way stronger than him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 will be released on April 4, 2024, and will include Chapters 228 to 236. The series is already hyping up Gojo with a beautiful volume cover and a special manga music video centering around the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

Although Sukuna won the battle of the strongest, it’s clear who the star of the show is. Gojo gets all the glory, and it’s well-deserved, actually.

