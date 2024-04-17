Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna vs Mahoraga had a surprising influence, storyboard reveals

A recently revealed storyboard confirms that Sukuna vs Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen had a surprising original element, which made the fight even more thrilling.

Sukuna vs Mahoraga is one of the most popular fights in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime show so far. The battle scene is incredible, bolstered by fast-paced choreography with some of the best animators in the industry working on the episode.

The Blu-ray version made it even better by including a more polished version of the fight, which even includes some extended scenes. The overall fight is longer than the manga as it has several intriguing POVs as well as an entirely new detail where Sukuna corrupted the Divine General Mahoraga.

Recently, animator Weilin Zhang released a minute-long video giving fans some behind-the-scenes insight into the fight, focusing on the non-canon parts.

The video includes several notes and directions that make up the entire fight. It also reveals how Sukuna tricks Mahoraga into thinking he is going to use a single attack but ends up with something entirely different. The entire time, the King of Curses is simply playing with the strongest Shikigami in the history of the Ten Shadows Technique.

At some point, Mahoraga adapted to Sukuna’s “feints” and tricks Sukuna into dodging behind him. Mahoraga uses this opportunity to throw a punch behind Sukuna. The storyboard confirms drawing reference from Super Smash Brothers, where a character deliberately uses an attack facing the opposite direction of their opponent, hoping to catch when they rolling behind them.

Even amid the production issues of Season 2 due to the tight schedule, the animators came up with some brilliant ideas, which made the fight even better than the manga. Since the fight is incredibly fast-paced, a lot of these details are easy to miss. However, this video seems to cover pretty much all the non-canon additions.

