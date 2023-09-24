Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gojo bid farewell to his friends in chapter 236

One of the most confusing parts about Gojo’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is that he bids farewell to his friends in the afterlife. Here’s what we think about it.

This week, Jujutsu Kaisen deals a heavy blow to fans when Gojo’s apparent victory suddenly changes into his brutal death. The strongest sorcerer alive loses the battle against Sukuna and gives way for Kashimo to jump right on the battlefield.

We see Gojo meeting all his deceased friends one by one. He first sees Geto and talks about his battle with Sukuna. Gojo admits Sukuna was way stronger than him. He shares how he gave it his all, but that wasn’t enough.

He then meets the others and has a nice conversation with them before bidding them farewell. But it is confusing as to why Gojo would leave those in the afterlife. This scene naturally makes many fans believe that Gojo could be returning to the real world. But we have a different theory about this. Here’s what we believe this scene could mean.

Did Gojo really meet his friends in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236?

There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is really confusing. Gojo’s death is simply more shocking because we see him almost win in just the previous chapter. But, even in the supernatural world of Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s unlikely for characters to meet in the afterlife.

We believe what happened with Gojo is the same as Jogo’s death, where the latter visualizes the other curses instead of meeting them. This gave him a sort of comfort in his final moments. Additionally, even Nanami visualized Yu Haibara before his death. Whether it’s Toji or anyone else, they would think about the most important people in their lives.

Naturally, for the strongest sorcerer alive, his high school days were filled with his best and worst moments in life, leaving many bittersweet memories and regrets behind. This must be why everyone is younger in the chapter. This is just a theory, but Gojo, in chapter 236, is in a state of limbo, where he is unable to decide what to do next. He sees Geto and wishes all of this to be a dream.

But after talking with everyone and admitting someone else to be stronger, Gojo has finally accepted his death. He even teases Yaga about sorcerers not dying without regrets. He then “wishes” that everything he is experiencing is not his imagination. But Gojo’s wish isn’t real; he’s visualizing his friends who act as guides to help him decide which way to go. The scene then changes to the real world, where we see his lifeless body.

What does Gojo bidding farewell to his friends possibly signify?

We believe the farewell could be somewhat related to Mei Mei’s theory of “north and south” that Nanami mentioned. If one chooses to go south, they will return to who they once were. That means if Gojo chooses that option, he will return to his strongest version. But Gojo was unhappy being on top.

In chapter 236, Gojo mentions that he felt isolated. The worst part about being on top is that there is no one else to stand beside you. Gojo was surrounded by people like Yaga, Shoko, and, of course, his best friend Geto. Then, he became a teacher and met his students. But no one could wash away the loneliness he felt.

He knew the gap between him and others was like an invisible wall. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Gojo would want to return to that state. And if he chooses to go north, he will become a newer version of himself. Naturally, Geto, Nanami, and all the others choose to go south, but only Gojo takes a different route. Whether it’s Geto, Riko, Yaga, or anyone else, their death made Gojo feel guilty.

He would blame himself whenever things went wrong. His farewell to his friends could mean that he’s finally letting go of his past and the regrets he carried with him. Gege Akutami draws inspiration from Buddhism, in which the lotus flower represents purity, spiritual awakening, and faithfulness. In some cultures, it can also be associated with rebirth.

The flower starts with its seed stage early in the karmic cycle and progresses to the bud rising from the unclean water. As such, lotus signifies a person following the path of spirituality, leaving past attachments behind, and finally blossoming.

This is when a person has become fully awakened and has attained enlightenment. Satoru also means “enlightener,” which kind of justifies the hidden meaning of the flower. So yes, it’s really “Gojover” this time, and he won’t be coming back, that is unless Gege Akutami decides otherwise.

