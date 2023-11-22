Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers kill all hope for Gojo’s revival

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent spoilers extinguish the last hope for Gojo’s revival – so here’s what happens in the upcoming Chapter 243.

It’s been a couple of months since Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved Satoru Gojo died in the battle of the strongest. Ever since the beginning of the series, Gojo has been hyped as the “strongest sorcerer alive.” He had more than enough talent and power to live up to that title.

No other sorcerer or villain could even come close to touching him (literally). However, even the mighty Satoru Gojo was no match against history’s strongest sorcerer, Ryomen Sukuna. The battle of the strongest ended with the most tragic outcome.

However, sorcerers have no time to grieve as they must stop the King of Curses. After the change in POV, fans figured out Takaba’s technique had the potential to bring back the dead. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 has crushed the last hope for Gojo’s revival. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243!

Why Gojo’s revival cannot happen in Jujutsu Kaisen

According to leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 features the deaths of Takaba and Kenjaku (Psuedo-Geto).

Although Kenjaku’s fate remains unknown, he can at least no longer use Geto’s body. On the other hand, Takaba sacrifices himself so Yuta can sneak up on Kenjaku and land the final blow. Takaba thanks Kenjaku as the latter grins and calls him funny. However, all of a sudden, Yuta appears from behind and decapitates Kenjaku.

As Kenjaku’s head is severed, he wonders how he fails to notice Yuta’s presence since he has so much cursed energy. Nonetheless, the villain gets his answer the next second as he sees Takaba smiling with his eyes closed. Takaba’s real goal was always to act as bait and create an opportunity for Yuta to land the final blow. Before taking his final breath, Kenjaku says his “will” is going to be inherited.

Fans believed Takaba could be the key to Gojo’s revival because his technique, “Comedian,” can alter reality as he sees fit. He can conjure objects or substances from nothing and cure themselves without using the Reverse Curse Technique.

That means Takaba can even recover from fatal injuries without using Reverse Curse Energy. In Chapter 173, the narrator explained that Takaba’s ability has the potential to rival even Satoru Gojo – which is a bold claim considering how Gojo was the strongest sorcerer of his era.

However, now that Takaba is likely dead, the final hope for Gojo’s revival is gone. It’s unlikely for Gege Akutami to revive a character he killed that brutally. However, since Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its plot twists, anything could happen before the series ends.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

