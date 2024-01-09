Jujutsu Kaisen foreshadowed Gojo’s death 4 years ago

Gojo’s death came as a surprise to Jujutsu Kaisen fans, but Gege Akutami had planned to kill him from the beginning. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo has always been a fan-favorite character. However, his popularity skyrocketed in 2023 with the second season of anime and the battle of the strongest in the manga. After getting sealed in the Shibuya Incident arc, Gojo disappeared from the main story.

Although the battle of the strongest was the most highly anticipated fight of the series, it didn’t have an ending anyone wanted. Gojo finally returned after more than three years, only to die at Sukuna’s hands soon after.

However, unlike the surprise fans felt during his death, Gojo’s death was decided from the very beginning. The hints were subtle, but they were enough to determine his fate.

How did Jujutsu Kaisen foreshadow Gojo’s death 4 years ago

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 93 was officially released on February 3, 2020. The chapter featured the villains planning their next move after sealing Gojo. Since Kenjaku fooled everyone into believing Gojo was restricting the Prison Realm’s movement, the former said he would stay in the same place.

The plan to seal Satoru Gojo was a risky move, and if the villains had made the slightest mistake, they would never get a second chance, which is why Kenjaku had a backup plan ready. The ancient curse user says that Sukuna is a “contingency plan” if Prison Realm doesn’t work out.

Before the Shibuya Incident began, Kenjaku had two goals in mind: one was to seal Satoru Gojo, and the other was to get Sukuna on their side. However, after sealing Gojo, Kenjaku wasn’t interested in dealing with Sukuna anymore, even though the curses were divided on two sides. Jogo wanted Sukuna’s powers, while Mahito intended to kill Yuji.

However, since the beginning, Kenjaku has only ever considered getting Sukuna on their side to deal with Gojo if they fail to seal him. The ancient curse user knew that only Sukuna had the power to defeat the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

Gojo’s fight with Sukuna also dropped several hints about the fan-favorite character losing against the villain. Although the battle looked like they were on equal footing, the narration kept reminding fans that Gojo’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen is a likely scenario.

