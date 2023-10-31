Jujutsu Kaisen: Satoru Gojo’s legacy explained

As Jujutsu Kaisen’s strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Satoru Gojo didn’t leave the world behind with nothing. Here’s what you need to know about Gojo’s legacy.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved Satoru Gojo was among the most powerful Shonen characters. As the series’ most iconic character, he has a wide fan base, who all mourned his death a few weeks ago. Gojo’s battle with the King of Curses was something fans had been looking forward to ever since the series began.

Article continues after ad

However, the battle ended in a way no one could be happy about. The King of Curses proved exactly why he’s the most feared sorcerer in history, as he slashed Gojo without even using all his powers. Gojo’s death came as a massive shock to the fandom, who were all hoping to see him win.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but Gege Akutami kills him off-screen, so we don’t even witness his final moments. However, that doesn’t mean Gojo’s death was in vain, as he left behind a legacy more valuable than anything.

Article continues after ad

What is Gojo’s legacy in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Gojo’s legacy is unarguably the students he nurtured and made into strong, capable sorcerers. He took pride in his role as an educator, so there’s probably nothing else that would make him happier than seeing his beloved students thrive.

Gojo was the strongest living being, and that’s what made him lonely. He was unhappy being on the top, which made him rely on Geto too much. This is why Geto’s betrayal affected him until his death. After Geto left, Gojo’s life centered around his students. He planned to reform the Jujutsu Society not by bloodshed but by nurturing the future generation of sorcerers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And his efforts paid off well. An example could be seen in the Shibuya Incident arc, where his students gave their all to protect the Jujutsu world from collapsing even when the adults failed to do so. Not one of his students ran away, even when they had a chance. Gojo always believed that the future of the Jujutsu world was changing and capable fighters were appearing that might surpass him.

Shonen Jump

He especially mentioned Yuta, Hakari, and Yuji, who all have the potential to surpass him. The color spread of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 features the four strongest sorceres currently: Yuta, Hakari, Maki, and Yuji. The text in the original version is what Gojo described as his dream in Chapter 11 when he talked about his reason for being a teacher.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All this further proves that Gojo’s legacy is his students, and they will follow in his footsteps to accomplish his goal. By the end of the series, the Jujutsu world will change, and it will probably be the same as Gojo had envisioned all those years ago.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.