Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo makes a surprise appearance in popular manhwa

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular characters in new-gen manga, and a popular manhwa features him on a surprise panel.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular new-gen manga series, and Gojo has definitely been one of the most popular characters since the beginning. His popularity sky-rocketed in 2023 with Season 2 of the anime and Gojo vs Sukuna in the manga. The hype has yet to die down even now with several JJK merch items and references in other series.

As the manga is currently featuring the battle against the strongest, the series is at the peak of its popularity. In Chapters 260 and 261, the possibility of Gojo’s return along with the plot twist of Yuta taking over his body shocked fans across the globe.

While it’s tragic knowing Gojo wouldn’t return in the manga, it’s also exciting to see how the story progresses after this point. However, as fans await Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, Gojo’s appearance in a popular manhwa surprises them all.

While the story is far from being similar to Jujutsu Kaisen, Just Twilight manhwa features Satoru Gojo with his standard outfit and iconic blindfold sleeping on an airplane. The Just Twilight manhwa follows Na Junyoung, a student struggling life’s difficulties and finding refuge in the mountains. Additionally, the protagonist, Seo Yeon, confronts the problems presented by her manipulative and abusive ex-boyfriend.

“Huh, so that’s why he was in a airport. He was just isekai’d,” shares one fan.

Another fan shares, “Watching Gojo live his best life outside of JJK manga hurts like hell.”

Surprisingly, the person on Gojo’s left has similar hairstyle as Suguru Geto and many fans notice this. One of them shares, “This is Geto and they’re both going North yeah.”

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter will feature the domain clash between Yuta and Sukuna. You can check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.

