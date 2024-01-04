Jujutsu Kaisen: Are Gojo’s powers overrated?

Jujutsu Kaisen not only kills Gojo but also introduces several sorcerers having enough potential to surpass him – does that mean he was overrated all along?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved Satoru Gojo fights against the King of Curses in the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The battle goes on for a few months before ending with Gojo’s defeat. Not only does Sukuna kill Gojo with ease, but he doesn’t even use a fraction of his powers. Sukuna only takes his final form after defeating Gojo.

Additionally, the series has way too many characters with the potential to surpass Satoru Gojo. The fact that Gojo is the strongest sorcerer of the modern era means he’s leagues apart from others. He can easily kill Hanami when Todo and Yuji struggle against the same opponent.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen reveals several characters, such as Fumihiko Takaba, Hiromi Higuruma, Yuta Okkotsu, Yuji Itadori, and even Kinji Hakari are capable of surpassing him. The series is still ongoing, so there could be more characters with that potential. But if everyone has the ability to surpass Satoru Gojo, does that mean Jujutsu Kaisen overhyped him from the beginning?

Why is Gojo called the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

To start with, Gojo is the first child born with Six Eyes in over 400 years. The power is rare and valuable, and no one can even compare it to the level of strength he has been born with. Gojo’s birth altered the very balance of the world.

Before his birth, crimes revolving around curse users were common occurrences. On the other hand, Jujutsu sorcerers had their hands full with the increasing number of cursed spirits, and not many would target the users. The overall power of humans in the world was weaker than ever. However, all that changed around 28 years ago.

The decline of the Jutusu world halted with just a mere child, and the curse users were never able to commit crimes freely. The curses’ increasing strength is also because of Gojo. As such, the overall quality of Jujutsu sorcerers increased dramatically over the years.

Gojo knows his abilities better than anyone. During his fight with Toji, he calls himself “the honored one.” Even Kenjaku, one of the most terrifying villains in the series, didn’t risk fighting Gojo, but his entire plan centered around sealing him inside the Prison Realm.

After Gojo gets unsealed, Kenjaku hides behind Sukuna before the battle of the strongest. The ancient curse user knows that Gojo can kill him with ease. Even during the battle of the strongest, Gojo proves his might as he drags and throws Sukuna across the battlefield.

But that doesn’t change his fate of dying brutally. The series also reveals that he was never a decent matchup against Sukuna, meaning all the time Gojo claimed that he could defeat the King of Curses was nothing but a way to hype up his character.

Are Gojo’s powers overrated in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Before we delve further into this question, we need to go back to the very first conversation between Principal Gakuganji and Satoru Gojo (Chapter 18). Gojo mentions his encounter with Jogo, an unregistered curse capable of communication. It’s not only the curses, but being an educator, Gojo knows firsthand how much the quality of young sorcerers is rising.

Students like Yuta, Hakari, and Todo are popping up these days, unlike his time when there were barely decent first-grade sorcerers. Given enough time, he knows that these students are capable of achieving what his generation couldn’t do. Additionally, Gojo also mentions the appearance of Sukuna’s vessel, the first one in over a thousand years.

Considering all these scenarios, he declares that there will soon come a time when the new generation won’t be limited to special grades. The wave of power that the top brass are desperately clinging to is more than what they can handle now. This new power that Gojo speaks of could refer to newly awakened sorcerers like Higuruma and Takaba.

After all, they’re not like the conventional sorcerers since they had their powers awakened thanks to Kenjaku’s scheme. They both showed tremendous growth in two months and with enough practice, they could’ve stood at the pinnacle of the Jujutsu world. However, despite their potential, they’re still leagues apart from Gojo. The same goes for Gojo’s students.

Therefore, Gojo’s powers were never overrated in Jujutsu Kaisen. Even though Gojo said Sukuna didn’t need Megumi’s powers to defeat him, there’s actually no explanation as to how the villain could’ve passed through Gojo’s Infinity without Mahoraga’s ability. The entire time, Sukuna vs Gojo was a two-on-one battle.

The series hyped Gojo up for a valid reason. He has set a bar for other sorcerers who have yet to achieve it. As for losing against Sukuna, the villain is simply a force of nature. Regardless of how much fans love him, Gojo is not the main character. Hence, Gojo defeating Sukuna was never possible to begin with.

