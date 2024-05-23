Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 teases next round of Gojo vs Sukuna

The spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 are finally out, and fans can look forward to the next round of Gojo vs Sukuna’s fight soon.

As a shonen manga, Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of fights to offer. However, Gojo vs Sukuna is considered the undisputed best fight of the series, with the manga reaching the peak of its popularity as the strongest sorcerer of the present and past clashed against each other.

Gojo vs Sukuna began in Chapter 222, starting the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. After several rounds of intense fighting and numerous twists, it finally ended with Gojo dying and Sukuna as the winner.

But Gojo seems to come back in Chapter 261. However, there’s a catch to it, as it’s not really Gojo: it’s just his body acting as the vessel of Yuta after he used Kenjaku’s cursed technique to transfer his brain into Gojo’s corpse.

Though it’s not really Gojo who’s back in the story, Yuta still has access to all of his teacher’s techniques, making him just as powerful as Satoru Gojo. This means when Yuta fights Sukuna, it’ll technically be the next round of the Gojo vs Sukuna fight.

Chapter 261 also ends with a cliffhanger, with Gojo and Sukuna opening their domains against each other and getting ready to face off.

During their first fight at Shinjuku, Gojo and Sukuna engaged in domain battles multiple times and each brought out their strongest weapons. While Gojo exhausted every technique in his arsenal, Sukuna used Mahoraga to neutralize Gojo’s Infinity as well as Megumi’s shikigami from the Ten Shadows Technique.

This continued until Gojo died in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, concluding the most-anticipated and best fight of the series. However, the result of this fight was controversial and readers made countless fan theories about Gojo’s return. It’s finally resolved in Chapter 261.

Be warned: while the outcome of Gojo and Sukuna’s next fight remains unclear, Jujutsu Kaisen is going on a break after the next chapter, so fans will be forced to wait to find out what happens.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024, and will be available on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Before the chapter is out, check out our guides on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine, the strongest characters Sukuna defeated, and the strongest ancient sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.