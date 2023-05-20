Hell’s Paradise Episode 9: Release date & spoilers

Hell’s Paradise is finally bringing Gabimaru closer to his goal of finding the Elixir of Life. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 9.

Hell’s Paradise is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. The series was considered one of the dark trio of Shonen for its morbid storyline that focuses on an unconventional Shonen hero.

The recent episode features some terribly gruesome scenes. With Lord Tensen going against the expedition, the difficulty level of the mission increased tenfold.

Yamada Asaemon Tenza’s death is the most brutal in the series so far, and there’s still more to come. Delve deeper to find out more about Hell’s Paradise Episode 9.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 will release on 27 May at 11:30 pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:30 am PDT

11:30 am EDT

12:30 pm Brazil

3:30 pm UK

4:30 pm Central European Summer Time

9 pm India Standard Time

2:30 am Australia

4:30 am New Zealand

Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 spoilers

Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 will continue the fight between Gabimaru and Zhu Jin. Gabimaru faces an overwhelming disadvantage against an immortal being. As Zhu Jin is about to kill Gabimaru, the latter reminisces about Yui.

Luckily, in the nick of time, Mei appears to save Gabimaru. However, Zhu Jin recognises her and enquires why she’s helping a human. Fans also get to see all the members of Lord Tensen sitting in one place.

As they are spending their time with idle chatter, Rien arrives there to start their regular review session. Although all members of Lord Tensen are considered rulers of Kotaku, Rien’s behaviour signifies that he may be their leader.

On the other hand, Chobei and Toma barely manage to survive the arborification process. Gabimaru and Mei also come across Tamiya and Fuchi, though it’s still unclear if they will be friends or foes.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

