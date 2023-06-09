Hell’s Paradise Episode 11: Release date & spoilers

The recent episode of Hell’s Paradise featured the alliance between Gabmiaru and Tamiya as the latter joins the other in the expedition. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 10.

Hell’s Paradise is a popular anime series based on the manga of the same name by Yuji Kaku. As the series is drawing near the end of the first season, a lot of mysteries about the island begin to unveil.

Article continues after ad

The recent episode features Tamiya Gantetsusai and Yamada Asaemon Fuchi allying with Gabimaru as they learn about the terrifying powers of Lord Tensen. Furthermore, fans also learn about Tamiya’s dream to accomplish something so great that his name will be passed down over generations.

The upcoming episode will unravel more mysteries about the island of Shinsenkyo. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and spoilers of Hell’s Paradise Episode 11.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 release date and time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 will release on 17 June at 11:30pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

Article continues after ad

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:30am PDT

11:30am EDT

12:30pm Brazil

3:30pm UK

4:30pm Central European Summer Time

9pm India Standard Time

2:30am Australia

4:30am New Zealand

Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 spoilers

Crunchyroll

Hoko unravels another major secret about the abandoned village as he discloses his true identity. As the others find out more about the past and Hoko being born as a human, Yamada Asaemon Senta speculates that everything on the island is the work of a “creator.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Furthermore, the group is still unaware of Gabimaru’s situation. Sagiri believes that Gabimaru is still alive and well. On the other hand, Yamada Asaemon Shion finds himself unable to reject Nurugai’s constant pleas to teach her swordsmanship.

Article continues after ad

While Shion teaches Nurugai about “waves,” Mei and Hoko talk about Tao, both being similar things. Tao is a necessary factor one requires to defeat those immortal members of Lord Tensen. Now that the series will finally introduce this concept, fans will witness the characters developing their skills tremendously.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams