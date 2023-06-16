Hell’s Paradise Episode 12: Release date & spoilers

The recent episode of Hell’s Paradise introduces the concept of Tao, which is the only way to defeat members of Lord Tensen. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 12.

Hell’s Paradise is a popular anime series based on the manga of the same name by Yuji Kaku. As the series is drawing near the end of the first season, a lot of mysteries about the island begin to unveil.

After facing humiliating defeat against Lord Tensen, the expedition finally has some hope of besting the immortal monsters. However, they need to learn Tao in a short amount of time. The recent episode also reveals Hoko’s origin as a human.

The upcoming episode will further explore the depths of Tao as Gabimaru and the others begin to learn it. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and spoilers of Hell’s Paradise Episode 12.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 release date and time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 will release on 24 June at 11:30pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:30am PDT

11:30am EDT

12:30pm Brazil

3:30pm UK

4:30pm Central European Summer Time

9pm India Standard Time

2:30am Australia

4:30am New Zealand

Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 spoilers

In Hell’s Paradise Episode 12, Mei will train Tamiya Gantetsusai and Gabimaru to use the power of Tao. Even though they’re both skilled fighters, they face trouble in mastering such a difficult technique. Members of Lord Tensen have dedicated centuries to mastering Tao, but they are still unable to use it perfectly.

However, the Centipede Doshi that came in search of Mei reveals her to be one of Lord Tensen. Gabimaru realizes Mei doesn’t want to go to them and decides to help her against the monster. Gabimaru and Tamiya fight against the Doshi and manage to hold their own against it after learning the basics of Tao.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

