Hell’s Paradise Episode 13: Release date & spoilers of season finale

The season finale will end with a lot of unanswered questions left for fans to find out in the second season. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 13.

Hell’s Paradise is a popular anime series based on the manga of the same name by Yuji Kaku. As the series is drawing near the end of the first season, a lot of mysteries about the island begin to unveil.

Article continues after ad

After learning about the power of Tao, Gabimaru and Tamiya Gantetsusai face off against a Doshi and manage to gain the upper hand. Furthermore, they learn about a disturbing truth behind the powers of Lord Tensen.

The upcoming episode will further explore the depths of Tao as Gabimaru unlocks his true potential. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and spoilers of Hell’s Paradise Episode 13.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 will release on 1 July at 11:30pm JST.

Article continues after ad

The season finale episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:30am PDT

11:30am EDT

12:30pm Brazil

3:30pm UK

4:30pm Central European Summer Time

9pm India Standard Time

2:30am Australia

4:30am New Zealand

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 spoilers

Crunchyroll

In the season finale, Gabimaru will defeat Doshi almost effortlessly. Whereas, the Doshi will see some resemblance between him and Lord Tensen. However, while talking with Mei, he will suddenly collapses after getting a nosebleed. Turns out, Tao is a life force that resides in all living beings.

Article continues after ad

Using too much Tao affects the body and soul as a backlash. On the other hand, Sagiri and the rest of the team will enter the home of Lord Tensen. They face Mu Dan, one of the Lord Tensen. The season finale will also feature more Yamada Asaemon entering Kotaku as the Shogun gets impatient while waiting for the Elixir of Life.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Gorosei shadows in One Piece | Demon Slayer Season 3 finale | One Piece Reverie flashback | One Piece Void Century | Naruto Will of Fire | Naruto Wood Jutsu | Demon Slayer Mark characters | One Piece Mera Mera no Mi | One Piece God’s Knights Commander | One Piece Kozuki Momonosuke | Demon Slayer Hantengu Forms | One Piece Roger’s legacy | Naruto Uchiha Clan stone tablet | One Piece live-action trailer | Demon Slayer Corps