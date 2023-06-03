Hell’s Paradise Episode 10: Release date & spoilers

Hell’s Paradise finally returned after a week-long gap, and it featured a lot of intriguing moments in the recent episode. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 10.

Hell’s Paradise is a popular anime series based on the manga of the same name. The series is drawing near the end of the first season, leaving a lot of unanswered mysteries along the way.

The recent episode features the fight between Gabimaru and Zhu Jin, where the Shinobi finds himself at an overwhelming disadvantage. Furthermore, fans also learn about Mei’s identity and her connection with Lord Tensen.

The upcoming episode will focus on Gabimaru’s interaction with Tamiya and Fuchi and if they could be considered friends or foes. Delve deeper to find out more about Hell’s Paradise Episode 10.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 10 release date and time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 10 will release on 10 June at 11:30pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:30am PDT

11:30am EDT

12:30pm Brazil

3:30pm UK

4:30pm Central European Summer Time

9pm India Standard Time

2:30am Australia

4:30am New Zealand

Hell’s Paradise Episode 10 spoilers

In Hell’s Paradise Episode 10, as soon as the injured Gabimaru encounters Tamiya Gantetsusai, the latter attacks him. Because of his injury, he is having difficulty keeping up with the samurai. Luckily, Yamada Asaemon Fuchi interferes in their battle and stops them from fighting unnecessarily.

Furthermore, Fuchi tries to extract information about his state and the status of his Asaemon companion. Knowing he cannot win against both in his current state, Gabimaru offers them to team up with him.

He also tells Tamiya and Fuchi about Lord Tensen and their powers, completely surprising them. While Fuchi is still sceptical about the mysterious beings on the island, Gabimaru’s resolve intrigues Tamiya he and agrees to cooperate with him.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 10 will also reveal Tamiya’s dream of being “immortal.” However, he doesn’t want to live forever. Instead, his idea of being immortal is to accomplish something so great that his name will be passed down over generations, making him a legend whose name will live forever.

On the other hand, Gabimaru finds Mei to have a slightly older body. Not only that, but she’s also able to talk now. On the other hand, while Sagiri and the others try to find Gabimaru, Hoko tells them everything about Lord Tensen, including their names and role on the island.

Furthermore, Hoko will also unravel another major secret about the abandoned village as he discloses his true identity. Turns out, Hoko was born as a human over a thousand years ago and is a result of some experimentation that turned him into an immortal tree.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

