What time is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku out on Crunchyroll?

Here’s how to watch Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku and what time it’ll come out on Crunchyroll.

Spring always brings a bunch of new exciting anime, and one of the most anticipated of this year so far is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, which is coming to Crunchyroll very soon.

There had been little information surrounding the anime up until recently, with many falsely assuming it would drop in 2022. But this delayed start has only served to drum up more hype.

But what what day and time is the series dropping on Crunchyroll? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all…

Hell’s Paradise episodes release schedule

Hell’s Paradise will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The official number of episodes for the season has not been clearly stated, so for now we will go with the assumption that there are 12, meaning that this will be the release schedule:

Episode 1 – Saturday April 1, 2023

Episode 2 – Saturday April 8, 2023

Episode 3 – Saturday April 15, 2023

Episode 4 – Saturday April 22, 2023

Episode 5 – Saturday April 29, 2023

Episode 6 – Saturday May 6, 2023

Episode 7 – Saturday May 13, 2023

Episode 8 – Saturday May 20, 2023

Episode 9 – Saturday May 27, 2023

Episode 10 – Saturday June 3, 2023

Episode 11 – Saturday June 10, 2023

Episode 12 – Saturday June 17, 2023

The episodes will be released on Crunchyroll in Japanese dubbing, with subtitles in multiple languages.

We’ll update this section if there are any changes to the release dates, and check out the times of release below, as it could mean that you’re watching the show on a different day.

What time do new Hell’s Paradise episodes come out?

The first episode of Hell’s Paradise will premiere in Japan at 11:30pm on Saturday. The Crunchyroll release will be as follows for other time zones:

8:30am PDT

11:30am EDT

12:30pm Brazil

3:30pm UK

4:30pm Central European Summer Time

9pm India Standard Time

2:30am Australia

4:30am New Zealand

The official synopsis for the anime is as thus: “The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati.

“In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life… as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?”

To find out more about Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, click here.