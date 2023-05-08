Hell’s Paradise Episode 7: Release date and spoilers

Hell’s Paradise is still covering the initial chapters of the manga. But with the recent episode, the story is finally taking shape as Gabimaru and the others realize there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 7.

Hell’s Paradise is a popular ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. Even before being adapted into an anime, the series was considered one of the dark trio of Shonen.

The recent episode only creates more mysteries for anime watchers as Gabimaru and his team find an abandoned village in Shinsenkyo. They even begin to wonder if the island is even what they believe it to be.

On the other hand, Aza Chobei and Aza Toma encounter two mysterious entities, both similar to the characters featured in the anime opening. Will Hell’s Paradise Episode 7 uncover their identities and the truth behind the village?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Hell’s Paradise manga.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 7 will release on 13 May at 11:30 PM JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

8:30am PDT

11:30am EDT

12:30pm Brazil

3:30pm UK

4:30pm Central European Summer Time

9pm India Standard Time

2:30am Australia

4:30am New Zealand

Hell’s Paradise Episode 7 spoilers

Crunchyroll

The upcoming episode will introduce a new character, specifically, the young girl (Mei) featured in the opening. As Gabimaru and the others encounter her, they ponder if she’s the enemy or an ally.

Encountering Mei brings Gabimaru one step closer to finding the Elixir of Life. Furthermore, Yuzuriha will use her Ninjutsu for the first time against an odd tree-like monster who seems to be an accomplice of the young girl. The group will explore the village and learn it’s been there for 1000 years.

On the other hand, Chobei and Toma find themselves against two unnatural beings who are capable of changing their gender – revealing they’re not humans. However, unlike the monsters they have encountered before, these two seem much more dangerous.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Invincible Season 2