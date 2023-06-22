Demon Slayer Season 4 teaser confirms the return of fan-favorite Hashira

Although the third season has ended, fans can look forward to Season 4 of Demon Slayer, especially since the teaser looks promising. Furthermore, fans will get to see their favorite Hashira back in action.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is currently under production as the animation studio Ufotable has confirmed it with a teaser. Demon Slayer is currently the most popular franchise of the studio.

Although there is no official release date, the fourth season will mostly air in 2024. It will primarily cover the “Hashira Training Arc.” Mitsuri and Muichiro manage to overpower the Upper Moons by manifesting their Demon Slayer Marks.

This gives hope to the Ubuyashiki Family, who are in peril because of Kagaya’s deteriorating health and the high number of casualties among the demon slayers. Therefore, the Hashira decide to train themselves and their juniors in hopes of defeating the Upper Moons and even Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer Season 4 teaser features Tengen Uzui who will return to fulfil his duties

Here’s the first teaser of Demon Slayer Season 4

The teaser features all the Hashira except Kyojuro Rengoku, who passed away after his battle with Akaza. The Demon Slayer Corps faced another loss in the “Entertainment District Arc” as Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, retired after losing an arm and an eye.

Although he survived, thanks to Nezuko neutralizing Gyutaro’s poison, Uzui is now incapable of fighting at his full strength. Furthermore, with the constant he faced by staying at the Corps, he and his wives had long wanted to live peaceful lives.

After Season 2, it may seem like Uzui will never be part of the series again, but he does have some role in the Hashira Training Arc as well as the Final Arc. Although the teaser of Demon Slayer Season 4 doesn’t give any information, Uzui will be in charge of training the Corps members.

The training will be divided into levels as the recruits get to train under each Hashira and learn something new. Uzui will be at the first trial, and one can only move to the other Hashira if they get his approval. He will be responsible for developing the slayers’ physical strengths.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

