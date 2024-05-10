Demon Slayer Season 4: Should you watch To The Hashira Training first?

The highly-anticipated Demon Slayer Season 4 is about to make its debut, but should you watch To The Hashira Training movie first?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is one of the most highly anticipated anime of the year. The season will feature Tanjiro and others undergoing vigorous training to develop their skills. The fight against Upper Moons in Season 3 has proven that the Demon Slayers cannot fight those monsters without manifesting Demon Slayer Marks.

Even so, manifesting those marks is especially difficult, and only a select few can do that. The arc is only nine chapters long in the manga, which isn’t enough to create an entire season. Hence, the anime will include a few scenes from the light novel to make up for the lack of material.

The Hashira Training arc is the last part of the story before the Final arc begins. In February and March this year, the franchise released Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training movie in over 140 countries. But do you need to have seen that to understand Season 4?

Should you watch Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training before Season 4?

No, it’s not necessary to watch Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training before Season 4.

It was a promotional movie that included the entire finale from Season 3 as well as the first episode from Season 4. The movie also introduced the new opening theme. Season 4 Episode 1 adapts Chapters 128, 129, the first half of 130, and the second half of 131 from the Hashira Training arc of the manga.

It also includes scenes that aren’t in the manga. Although it is a different experience watching the anime on the big screen, the movie was only an expensive promo. Hence, even if you haven’t watched the movie, you won’t miss out on anything.

Can you stream Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training Arc?

No, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training Arc isn’t available on any streaming platform.

The movie had a grand global premiere this year. It came out in Japanese theatres on February 2, 2024, before hosting a grand premiere in the USA on February 10, 2024. The movie was released in more than 140 countries from February 2 to March 7, including India, the UK, Hong Kong, the USA, France, and more.

