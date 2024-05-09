When is the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 out? Full release schedule

With the premiere date soon approaching, keeping the Demon Slayer Season 4 episode schedule and release plan of the new season at our fingertips is a must.

Demon Slayer took the world by storm in 2019 with an amazing anime adaptation. Adapted from Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer manga and animated beautifully by ufotable, it’s become one of the best anime of recent years.

Since its debut, the anime went on to produce one of the highest grossing anime movies of all time as well as giving us two successful seasons. Following these is another movie, Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training.

Article continues after ad

The series is ready to break all kinds of records again with Demon Slayer Season 4. The fourth season will adapt the Hashira Training Arc of the manga. Since it is a highly anticipated anime, it’ll have plenty of viewers tuning in. So, knowing the release time and episode schedule of Demon Slayer Season 4 will be quite helpful.

Article continues after ad

When is the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 out?

The first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The season will start with a one-hour premiere, before returning to the standard half-hour format.

ufotable

According to some rumors, Season 4 will be the shortest season of the anime with only eight episodes. However, nothing has been confirmed yet as the makers haven’t revealed any information about the season’s episode count.

Article continues after ad

But if the rumor does end up being true, it won’t harm the series at all. Given the anime’ past performances, the eight Demon Slayer episodes are guaranteed to wow the viewers once again.

Like most anime series, the fourth season will be released one episode per week.

The Demon Slayer Season 4 episode schedule is expected to be as follows:

Episode 1: May 12, 2024

Episode 2: May 19, 2024

Episode 3: May 26, 2024

Episode 4: June 2, 2024

The fourth season of the fan-favorite anime series will be an important one in spite of not having many exciting fights. The Hashira Training Arc focuses on the training and development of the characters and is one of the last Demon Slayer arcs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the name and official posters of the season suggest, Demon Slayer Season 4 will feature all of the living Hashira and ex-Hashira as they train the other demon slayers. The season will have Gyomei Himejima, the strongest demon slayer alive, as well as Giyu, Shinobu, Mitsuru, Sanemi, Obanai, Muichiro, and Uzui.

What time are Demon Slayer Season 4 episodes released?

Demon Slayer Season 4 episodes will release weekly at 11:15 pm JST in Japan and at 07:45 am PT in the United States. The new season will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer Season 4 episodes will release globally at the following times:

10:45 am Eastern Time

03:45 pm British Time

04:45 pm European Time

08:15 pm Indian Time

10:45 pm Philippine Time

How many episodes are in Demon Slayer Season 4?

The number of episodes for Demon Slayer Season 4 hasn’t been revealed yet. However, since the Hashira Training Arc is short, we expect this season to be on the shorter side. According to some leaks, the fourth season is said to have eight episodes, though nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

Article continues after ad

ufotable

Unlike the previous seasons, Tanjiro will not get to fight any Upper Moons in Season 4. However, there will be plenty of important events going around. For starters, the season acts like a prologue to the following Final Battle Arc where the demon slayers will finally face Muzan and the rest of the Upper Moons.

Article continues after ad

The season will also reveal Giyu Tomioka’s past as well as give viewers a brief glimpse into what Gyomei Himejima, the current strongest demon slayer, is capable of. Tengen Uzui and Rengoku’s father Shinjuro will also join the current Hashira to train the demon slayers.

Article continues after ad

However, Tanjiro and Nezuko will have to spend this season apart. While Tanjiro will be busy training under the Hashira, Nezuko will spend her time with Urokodaki after gaining immunity to the sunlight and taking Tamayo’s medicine. So, throughout the rumored eight Demon Slayer episodes, viewers won’t get a Kamado siblings reunion just yet.

With the Demon Slayer Season 4 episode schedule now memorized, there’s no missing any episode of the season. For more, check out Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings or how old Nezuko is or maybe even how Muzan became a demon.