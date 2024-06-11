Demon Slayer Season 4’s best episodes are still to come, believe fans

Demon Slayer Season 4 has already received plenty of good reviews from viewers, but fans think that the last few episodes will be the best of the season.

As one of the biggest releases this year, Demon Slayer Season 4 has a lot of eyes on it. Given the show’s past record, it’s no surprise that this was one of the most highly anticipated anime in 2024, and is now being considered one of the best anime of the year.

Despite being the shortest season of the franchise with only eight episodes, Demon Slayer Season 4 has managed to impress fans once again. The Hashira Training Arc may not have a lot of action going, but the anime-only scenes ufotable added have kept the hype alive.

However, fans think that the best of the season is yet to come. Five episodes of Season 4 have already been released, leaving only three left. The season will reach its peak from the upcoming Episode 6, and there are plenty of reasons for that. (Beware of spoilers ahead!)

The last few chapters of this arc in the Demon Slayer manga are where things get heated. Tanjiro finally gets to train under Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira and the strongest of the bunch. Not only that, but Muzan Kibutsuji will have his long-awaited confrontation with Kagaya Ubuyashiki in the upcoming episodes.

Demon Slayer fans are also hoping for ufotable’s “big names” to helm the last three episodes. Famed directors like Toshiyuki Shirai, Ken Nakazawa, and Takashi Suhara are among the few that viewers want for Episodes 6, 7, and 8.

“The final 3 episodes of this season should easily be the best episodes of this arc,” posted one X user, while another commented, “These 6 chapters have some of the best content in the series in general, and it seems that they are planning to expand Gyomei’s content somehow…”

A third added, “Have really high hope for next episode… probably some anime-only Gyomei scenes (maybe even a fight) and I AM PRAYING for more Tamayo and Shinobu.”

By the way the current season is going, fans are not wrong expecting the best ahead. But whether the anime manages to meet their expectations will be answered in the upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6, which will be released on June 16, 2024.

