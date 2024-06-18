Demon Slayer Season 4 ignores one character, and fans aren’t happy

Demon Slayer Season 4 may be one of the biggest hits of the year, but fans are not happy with how the season ignores Kanao.

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is considered a fan-favorite anime of Spring 2024. Adapting the Hashira Training Arc, this season shows Tanjiro and his friends training under the Hashira to prepare for the ultimate battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Like the past seasons, Demon Slayer Season 4 is widely beloved by viewers. Though it lacks the characteristic intense battles of the anime show, fans are still loving the animation and anime-only scenes Ufotable added.

However, they’re not happy with how the series doesn’t give Kanao proper screen time. She is Insect Hashira Shinobu’s adopted sister and protégé. She’s also Tanjiro’s love interest in the series, though they don’t get together until the end.

More importantly, Kanao plays a crucial role in the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc — the last Demon Slayer arc. So, fans want more screen time for her, especially since Ufotable has already added extra scenes for some characters.

On top of that, she appears in the Season 4 opening credits but doesn’t have enough moments in the episodes. The only time viewers catch a glimpse of her is when she has a brief conversation with Shinobu.

Kanao is a demon slayer just like Tanjiro and his friends. So, fans think there should’ve been more scenes of them training together. But even if that didn’t happen, since Kanao cleared her training well before them, the anime series could have included more scenes of her.

“Kanao just hasn’t gotten anything between Season 1 and Infinity Castle besides a single moment with Tanjiro in Season 3,” one fan commented on Reddit, “Like bro, stop doing my girl so dirty, she’s part of the squad too.”

“I am now hoping we get a new anime-only scene with Kanao, although I’m afraid it might be too late for that now,” wrote another, while a third added, “I pray she gets at least one anime-only scene.”

Demon Slayer Season 4 has two episodes left, so there’s still time for Kanao to have more screen time. The season will have special final episodes with extended runtime. You can catch the last two episodes on Crunchyroll.

And you can stay updated about the anime with our Demon Slayer Season 4 episode schedule.