Demon Slayer Season 4 finale hailed as the “best animation ever”

Demon Slayer has wrapped up Season 4, adapting the fan-favorite Hashira Training Arc, with an incredible finale, which has been caled the “best animation ever” by fans.

Demon Slayer Season 4 covers the Hashira Training arc of the manga. It also includes scenes from the light novel to stretch the episodes into eight, three of them extended lengths, while the finale includes Muzan’s interaction with Kagaya Ubuyashiki.

Sensing danger, the demon slayers rush toward the Ubuyashiki mansion to aid their leader, but they arrive too late as the house burns down, killing Kagaya, his wife, and his two daughters together. The final fight begins in this episode and sets up the premise for the next arc.

Demon Slayer has always been popular for its top-tier animation, but the Season 4 finale has surprised fans yet again with as incredible episode as they gush over the overall quality.

The animation studio, Ufotable, shared a message of gratitude: “Thank you very much for watching Demon Slayer. We deeply appreciate the support of fans from all around the world. Your dedication and love have made this journey truly special.”

One fan shares, “Best animation ever. Thank you, Ufotable.”

“And I’ll say this again, which I say all the time: Greatest anime studio of all time forever grateful to you,” says another.

Another fan shares, “Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 was one of the most electric, consistent, mind-blowing episodes I’ve ever seen. The animation was unbelievable; they were creative, the music was god-tier, and everything was just done perfectly. In my opinion, the second-best episode in the series, just wow.”

Thankfully, we already know about the follow-up. Here’s everything we know about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Since the Spring 2024 anime season is finally over, check out the best upcoming Summer 2024 anime and the complete release schedule.