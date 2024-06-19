Demon Slayer Season 4 anime-only scene solidifies Tanjiro and Genya friendship

Demon Slayer Season 4 includes several anime-only scenes, one of which solidifies the friendship between Genya and Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is getting close to its finale. The Hashira Training Arc is the shortest arc in the manga, but the anime includes scenes from the light novel to lengthen the story. The anime debuted in May and has released six episodes so far.

However, the anime will have special installments, with Episode 7 being extended to 40 minutes and Episode 8 to 60 minutes. The season also had a special episode with a 60-minute runtime. The training is turning out to be more brutal than any fight they’ve been in.

However, their bond is also growing stronger amid all the struggles. This is especially true for Genya and Tanjiro, who share a heartwarming conversation in Episode 6.

Genya and Tanjiro meet in the first season of Demon Slayer, but their initial meeting is less than pleasant. Tanjiro almost breaks his arm, but the two never interact until Season 3. As expected, their reunion doesn’t go well, with Genya still being hostile.

It isn’t until the fight begins that the two of them actually get along. Their friendship further develops when Tanjiro saves him from Sanemi. In the recent episode, the duo discusses demon slayer marks.

However, the anime adds some adorable interactions between the pair, and it shows how far the two of them have progressed over this time. Hashira Training is the only arc featuring the characters’ interaction before the tragic and brutal final war.

Check out the release schedule of Demon Slayer Season 4 so you won’t miss out on an episode. If you want to know more about the characters, check out the powers of every living Hashira and our list of saddest Demon Slayer backstories.