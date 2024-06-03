Demon Slayer Season 4 is going to make Infinity Castle Arc “hurt”

The training continues in Demon Slayer Season 4, as Tanjiro is put through the motions by the various Hashira. So far, fans are enjoying the adaptation, to the point that it’s making them dread what’s coming.

Demon Slayer is currently adapting the Hashira Training Arc. A short part of the narrative, Hashira training involves Tanjiro and a bunch of other Demon Slayer Corps recruits taking on the rigorous workouts needed to become a high-ranking slayer.

As the title implies, they’re trying to become Hashira, the best-of-the-best among Demon Slayers. The anime show’s version of the arc has involved original scenes, and used supplementary materials, such as databooks, to flesh out what’s going down.

The result is something that feels satisfying to those familiar with the manga and those who aren’t, but viewers who know what’s coming realize it’s going to be heartbreaking. “The showrunners are really trying to make the Infinity Castle hurt,” says the top comment on a Reddit thread about the episode.

“I just know I’m gonna be bawling my eyes out seeing all the rookie demon slayers helping the Hashira during the final fight,” replies another user.

Essentially, all these cadets get involved in fighting Muzan, and sadly, they don’t all make it. Even without knowing the manga, you probably surmised that’s what’s going to happen, and it speaks to the anime’s quality even knowledgeable fans are bracing themselves.

“Ufotable is being cruel for letting us grow more sympathetic to the Demon Slayer foot soldiers during these episodes, considering the scenes that await them in Infinity Castle and beyond,” another commenter adds.

If ever there’s a badge of honor for putting together TV, it’s an accusation of cruelty. It means the production team have the audience right where they want them — as much is part of why Demon Slayer has become one of the best anime going.

You can keep up to date on the misery through our guide on the Demon Slayer Season 4 release schedule, and our look at Shinobu’s plan to defeat the demon who killed Kanae. Peruse our list of the saddest Demon Slayer backstories if you want more heartache, too.