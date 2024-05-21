Demon Slayer: What is Shinobu’s plan to defeat the demon who killed Kanae?

The second episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 reveals Shinobu has a plan to defeat the demon who killed Kanae. But how powerful is that demon, and how will they lose?

Demon Slayer Season 4 features Giyu’s backstory in Episode 2. The episode begins with Tanjiro reading a letter from Kagaya Ubuyashiki. Kagaya wishes to help Giyu with his inner struggles, but he can’t due to his failing health.

Hence, Kagaya asked Tanjiro to help him. Initially, Giyu avoided Tanjiro to the best of his abilities. However, Giyu eventually tells him everything, hoping Tanjiro would leave him be. Meanwhile, Shinobu struggles as she refuses to participate in the Hashira Training.

Kanao openly expresses her wish to learn from Shinobu, which makes the latter genuinely happy. Kanao has never been able to express herself because of her past. However, Shinobu instead mentions the demon that killed Kanae and how she plans to kill them. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Who killed Kanae in Demon Slayer?

The Upper Moon Two of the twelve Kizuki, Doma, killed Kanae Kocho in Demon Slayer.

Crunchyroll

Kanae was a Hashira, and she encountered Upper Two, against whom she was no match. The manga doesn’t feature the fight, but it reveals that Doma lands a fatal blow to her. Before taking her final breath, she requests Shinobu to leave the Demon Slayer Corps, but the latter insists on taking revenge.

Shinobu crafted a brilliant plan for all these years and knew she would get her chance in the final battle of Demon Slayer. However, as Episode 2 suggests, she needs Kanao’s help.

What is Shinobu’s plan to kill Doma?

Shinobu is infusing her body with poison, which will weaken Doma if he eats her.

Crunchyroll

Shinobu’s entire plan revolved around sacrificing herself. She knows a demon like Upper Moon Two cannot be killed by ordinary means. She also knows Doma prefers feasting on women. Doma gains strength by consuming a lot of women, which he believes are better to consume since they contain numerous nutrients utilized to nourish infants.

Shinobu has always killed demons with her poisons. But Upper Two is too powerful to die from that. Hence, she poisons her own body for years before fighting Doma. When they encounter each other in the manga, as expected, the demon consumes her, which gives Kanao a chance to behead him.

Not only that, but Inosuke also fights him after seeing Kanao in danger. The combined efforts of these demon slayers killed one of the most powerful demons in history.

Not only that, but Inosuke also fights him after seeing Kanao in danger. The combined efforts of these demon slayers killed one of the most powerful demons in history.