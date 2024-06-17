Demon Slayer Season 4 will have special final episodes

Demon Slayer Season 4 is getting close to its conclusion as the studio is planning special final episodes for fans.

Demon Slayer Season 4 features the Hashira Training Arc as the demon slayers get ready for the final fight against Muzan and the upper moons. The anime debuted this spring season and has been well-loved among fans.

Because the manga has a short arc, the anime includes several scenes from the light novel. The season is listed for eight episodes, six of which have already aired. Demon Slayer Season 4 will air the final two episodes on June 23 and 30, 2024.

However, the anime will have special episodes, with Episode 7 being extended to 40 minutes and Episode 8 to 60 minutes. The anime also had a special finale in Season 3 with a 60-minute runtime.

Hashira Training is the shortest arc of the story, yet the studio has turned nine manga chapters into eight episodes, with two having longer runtimes. The first episode is also a one-hour premiere, focusing on the Hashira meeting as they reveal the history behind the Demon Slayer Marks.

Additionally, Muichiro explains the conditions required to manifest the mark. After this season, the story will continue in the Infinity Castle movie where the fight against Upper Moon and Muzan begins.

According to the official website, the synopsis of Season 4 reads, “After completing Iguro and Sanemi’s training, Tanjiro heads to Himejima’s training site deep in the mountains with Zenitsu. Tanjiro’s reunion with Inosuke and Murata, who had already begun training, is short-lived, and intense training with Himejima begins…”

Check out the release schedule of Demon Slayer Season 4 so you won’t miss out on an episode. If you want to know more about the characters, check out the powers of every living Hashira and our list of saddest Demon Slayer backstories.