Demon Slayer: All 6 stages of Hashira Training explained

The brutal Hashira Training in Demon Slayer is divided into six stages, and we’ve broken down each grueling part off the process.

The highly-anticipated Demon Slayer Season 4 has finally premiered. The Hashira Training Arc is the shortest arc in the story, focusing on the demon slayers trying to reach their maximum potential. The upcoming fight with the Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji is unlike anything they’ve ever faced.

Hence, it’s crucial everyone can tap into their maximum potential. The first episode is a one-hour premiere that focuses on the Hashira meeting as they reveal the history behind the Demon Slayer Marks. Additionally Muichiro explains the conditions required to manifest the mark.

The purpose of the training is not only for the lower ranks to improve their strength but also to help the Hashira. The training has already begun, and it’s been hellish so far. However, the first episode only gives a glimpse of that, so let’s delve deeper into all the six stages of Hashira Training in Demon Slayer.

Stage 1: Stamina Training

Trainer: Tengen Uzui

Uzui retired as a Hashira after his fight with Gyutaro. However, he still returns to train the others. The first stage of the training focuses on improving their stamina by running constantly at a high tempo. Uzui was disappointed with the way everyone was unable to keep up for long enough. Uzui was chosen for this stage because of his insane stamina, thanks to his background and his hellish training as a child.

Stage 2: Rapid Movement Training

Trainer: Muichiro Tokito

By clashing swords with them personally, Mucihiro is teaching them how to loosen and tighten muscles more easily for greater body coordination by performing swings, among other things. He rose to the ranks of Hashira in a short time thanks to those abilities. It will also help the demon slayers remain vigilant throughout the entire battle.

Stage 3: Flexibility Training

Trainer: Mitsuri Kanjroi

Mitsuri’s superhuman flexibility allows her to wield her weapon freely without cutting herself in the process. Hence, she’s the perfect Hashira for this stage. Her training is most unusual as well since she’s making the demon slayers wear leotards and dance non-stop to the beat of the music. They were also stretched by Mitsuri using her superhuman strength, so it must have been excruciatingly painful for them.

Stage 4: Sword Skill Revision Training

Trainer: Obanai Iguro

This stage takes place inside a dojo where Obanai will attack the trainees with a wooden sword. Furthermore, the dojo is full of other demon slayers who are tied up to beams. The challenge is for the trainees to swing their swords while also avoiding the obstacles.

Stage 5: Infinite Slashing Training

Trainer: Sanemi Shinazugawa

This is literally a beatdown session where Sanemi constantly slashes the trainees non-stop until they’re incapable of standing. Everyone wields a wooden sword, so they’re allowed to fight. However, none of them can hold their own against Sanemi, which is why it ends up being a beatdown session. While fighting the trainees, Sanemi also hopes to raise his body temperature and fulfill the conditions required for manifesting the Demon Slayer Mark.

Stage 6: Muscle Amplification Training

Trainer: Gyomei Himejima

The final stage of the Hashira Training in Demon Slayer is definitely the most difficult one. The purpose is to stabilize the body with strong limbs for precise assaults and untiring defense. Hence, the trainee must first be able to bear the cold water of the mountain river’s waterfall, then carry three large logs of wood on their shoulders, and last push a massive boulder through a town.

For more from Demon Slayer, check out our list of things you should know before watching Season 4. You can find out why Shinobu and Giyu aren’t in the training, as well as our look at the saddest Demon Slayer backstories.