Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9: Release date & spoilers

Fans witnessed the tremendous strength of the young Hashira in the recent episode after he developed his Demon Slayer Mark. However, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 has even more surprising moments in store for fans.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime and manga series focusing on the fight between demon slayers and demons. Among the demons, the Upper Moons are the most powerful group, most of whom have survived for centuries.

After Gyutaro’s defeat, Muzan decides to send Upper Moon to the Swordsmith Village, which is unusual since the Upper ranks never work together.

The recent episode demonstrates Muichiro Tokito’s true strength after developing a Demon Slayer Mark. Fans also learn about the swordsmith who forged Muichiro’s first sword. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 release date and time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 will release on 4 June at 11:15pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:15am PDT

11:15am EDT

12:15pm Brazil

3:15pm UK

4:15pm Central European Summer Time

8:45pm India Standard Time

2:15am Australia

4:15am New Zealand

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 spoilers

Even after Gyokko takes an unusual and even more powerful form, Muichiro doesn’t even faze one bit. The young Hashira’s newfound powers are enough for him to deal with Gyokko single-handedly. The upcoming episode will feature the death of the Upper Five demon.

However, Muichiro is too exhausted to move a muscle, and he collapses right before Kanamori. The battle between Tanjiro and Zohakuten continues while the real body of Hantengu hides elsewhere. Mitsuri arrives just in time to save Tanjiro from a deadly attack.

She also gets upset after Zohakuten insults her and starts cutting his attacks. Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 will demonstrate Mitsuri’s tremendous strength and agility as she uses simultaneous Love Breathing Forms against Zohakuten.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

