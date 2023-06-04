Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10: Release date & spoilers

The recent chapter features Mitsuri’s fight against Zohakuten. Now that Gyokko is defeated, the Upper Rank 4 is the only one threatening the village. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime and manga series focusing on the fight between demon slayers and demons. The fight between the Upper Moons in the Swordsmith Village is finally coming to its conclusion.

The recent chapter features Mucihiro singlehandedly defeating the Upper Moon Five. However, even though only one demon is remaining, he is much stronger than Gyokko.

Fans also witness Mitsuri’s insane physical abilities and how she fares against Zohakuten. Delve deeper to find out what will happen in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 will release on 11 June at 11:15pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:15am PDT

11:15am EDT

12:15pm Brazil

3:15pm UK

4:15pm Central European Summer Time

8:45pm India Standard Time

2:15am Australia

4:15am New Zealand

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 spoilers

Crunchyroll

The upcoming episode will feature Mitsuri’s first encounter with Kagaya Ubuyashiki. While Mitsuri takes the lead in their battle against Zohakuten, Tanjiro, and the others try to find Hantengu’s real body to destroy him completely.

As the battle with Zohakuten intensifies, Mitsuri also develops a demon slayer mark on her neck. Just like Mucihiro, the power she gains as a result is tremendous, and she’s able to overpower Zohakuten for a while.

Fans will also learn more about Genya’s powers as revealed by his incredible jaw strength and special digestive organs. This is the reason he is able to complete the demonification without any issues.

While they find Hantengu’s real body easily, catching him seems a lot more difficult. Angered by how things are turning out to be, Genya throws several trees at Hantengu to block his escape.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro tries to imitate Zenitsu’s Thunder Flash and catches up to Hantengu. Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 will also feature a surprising moment when Hantengu gigantifies, similar to Nezuko.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

