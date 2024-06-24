Demon Slayer Season 4 finale release date and runtime confirmed

Just like that, Demon Slayer Season 4 is wrapping up as we get closer to the end of the arc, and we now know when the last episode will be available, plus how long it’ll be.

Since Demon Slayer Season 4 is adapting the Hashira Training Arc, it was always going to be on the shorter side. A preamble to the Infinity Castle Arc and the big battle with Muzan in the anime show, we’ve really just been enjoying the respite before everything goes wild.

We now know that Episode 8 is the last episode of Demon Slayer Season 4, and it’ll arrive on Sunday, June 30. According to Fuji TV listings, where Demon Slayer airs in Japan, Episode 8 is 60 minutes long.

This is actually slightly shorter than what we got in Season 3, where the finale ran to 70 minutes. There was more plot involved there, though. Muzan’s imminent arrival to interrupt the training is the main event this time around, teeing up Infinity Castle.

We can expect some sort of fight, squaring up Tanjiro and the Hashira against Muzan before credits roll, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. Demon Slayer Season 5 is up in the air right now, because of persistent reports saying we’re getting a trilogy of anime movies instead.

Nothing is confirmed yet, so we’ll see what happens. There’s a chance we get both films and more episodes, similar to Mugen Train.

Given how big Demon Slayer has become, with successful compilation films throughout the franchise, Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown could easily come out twice and fans would show up for both.

Given how big Demon Slayer has become, with successful compilation films throughout the franchise, Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown could easily come out twice and fans would show up for both.

That's in the future, though. For now, just revel in the fact Demon Slayer Season 4 is going out with a bang.