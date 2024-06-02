Demon Slayer Season 4 episodes are now streaming earlier on Crunchyroll

As Demon Slayer Season 4 continues, Crunchyroll has revealed that episodes will be available earlier, starting at Episode 4.

Demon Slayer is currently putting Tanjiro through his paces as part of the Hashira training, the grueling process of moving up in the Demon Slayer Corps. Most of the Hashira are involved, pushing our protagonist hard so he’s ready to face Muzan.

Episodes are coming out weekly on Crunchyroll, though the service has now changed the release time. Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 4 arrives at 8:45am PST on Sunday, June 2, 2024, and you can catch the rest of the season at that time as well.

No reason is given for the alteration. The first three episodes of the season arrived at 11:45am PST, meaning we now get access three hours earlier. Perhaps the turnaround period has been shortened, or viewership was taking a hit since that meant some timezones didn’t get to see them until the evening.

Whatever the case, it’s good news for people who want to see new Demon Slayer as early as they can. Season 4 is adapting the Hashira Training Arc from the Demon Slayer manga, a short storyline that’s really more of a preamble for the Infinity Castle Arc and the war against Muzan.

This season is expected to be shorter than the others — around eight episodes — before we get into the epic final stretch. Original scenes, like a fight between Tanjiro and Tengen, have been added to flesh out the material and create more nuance.

Plans beyond Season 4 haven’t been revealed yet. Rumors circulated some time ago that the last two arcs could be adapted into a trilogy of anime movies, but no official announcement has been made. For now, Demon Slayer’s arriving on your Crunchyroll dash just that much quicker.

For more on the franchise, we have guides on Shinobu’s plan to defeat the demon who killed Kanae, and why Shinobu and Giyu aren’t involved in the Hashira training.

