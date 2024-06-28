Demon Slayer fans are loving the lack of leaks ahead of Season 4 finale

The upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4 finale surprisingly hasn’t had many leaked images yet, and fans are loving it.

One of the biggest releases of 2024, Demon Slayer Season 4 is set to end on June 30 with Episode 8. The finale is going to be different than the rest of this season’s episodes, with an extended runtime of 60 minutes.

Needless to say, the hype for the last episode is very high. It will feature the long-anticipated face-off between Muzan Kibutsuji and Kagaya Ubuyashiki, and will set up the Infinity Castle Arc of the Demon Slayer manga.

The finale will be the most important episode of Season 4. But there haven’t been any significant leaks yet, unlike the past episodes where fans got a glimpse into what was coming days before the official release date.

However, contrary to popular belief, viewers are actually pleased with this. Given the importance and intensity of the episode, they want to go in blind and be surprised by the end result.

“To be honest, I’m not mad, more surprises for us on Sunday,” commented one user on X/Twitter, with another jokingly replying, “And if you have trouble waiting, you could rewatch that Muzan entrance, and by the time it’s over, it’d be Sunday.”

“That’s what I want,” many fans have said, with another writing: “It’s the last episode, so this is acceptable.”

Demon Slayer has always had brilliant season finales, thanks to Ufotable’s flawless animation. And viewers are hopeful that it’ll be the same for Season 4.

As one fan pointed out, “Something we need to keep in mind is that when it comes to the climax episode of every arc, Ufotable has always delivered. And I hope this will remain true after this week’s finale.”

Catch the Demon Slayer Season 4 finale this Sunday on Crunchyroll. As per rumors, there’ll be a big announcement after the episode, possibly regarding the adaptation of the Infinity Castle Arc.

For more on Demon Slayer, check out our explainers on the Hashira Training Arc, and all stages of the Hashira Training, as well as our ranking of the saddest backstories.