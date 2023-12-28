Demon Slayer Season 4 confirms 2024 release

After months of speculation, the official release window of Demon Slayer Season 4 has finally been confirmed.

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime of all time, and the most highly anticipated series to make its return in 2024.

After months of speculation, including an industry leak from a reputable source, the official announcement has finally arrived.

So, here is when you can expect to watch the Hashira Training arc.

Demon Slayer Season 4 official release window

Thanks to an official teaser trailer released in December 2023, it’s now been confirmed that Demon Slayer Season 4 will premiere in Spring 2024. Check out the trailer below.

This announcement follows the rumors from several reputable Demon Slayer leakers on Twitter that we can expect to watch the series in April 2024.

What’s Demon Slayer Season 4 about?

Following the third season which covered the Swordsmith Village arc, the next installment will adapt the Hashira Training arc.

As the title suggests, this arc sees Tanjiro training to become a Hashira and we can expect to see the introduction of new characters, including Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima. However, this is one of the shortest arcs in the manga. Therefore, fans have speculated that the season could cover more than this one brief arc.

Since the Hashira Training arc is only nine chapters long (roughly the equivalent of four or five episodes), fans have started to wonder how the series will stretch it out. The following arc, the Infinity Castle, has 46 chapters – which has led fans to wonder whether Demon Slayer will do the unprecedented, and begin this arc in Season 4.

So far, its difficult to say exactly how much Season 4 will cover – or if it will cover it at all. However, as we get closer to the spring season, we’re sure that we’ll gain more official details.

Meanwhile, you can expect to see the next Demon Slayer film, which will be a complication of episode 11 of the Swordsmith Village arc and the first episode of the new series. Mark your calendars, because the new film will release internationally on February 23, 2024.

