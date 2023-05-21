Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8: Release date & spoilers

As the battle with the Upper Moons intensifies in the recent episode, fans learn about Muichiro’s past and his true powers as a Hashira. However, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 has even more surprising moments in store for fans.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime and manga series set in a world where demon slayers and demons hunt each other down. Among them, the Upper Moons are the most powerful group, most of whom have survived for centuries.

As if dealing with one Upper Moon isn’t difficult enough, Muzan decides to send two of them to the Swordsmith Village. The battle with two Upper Moon is the most brutal the Demon Slayer Corps has to face so far.

The recent episode focuses on Muichiro and his past where fans learn that he had a twin brother. Muichiro also regains his memories and develops a Demon Slayer mark on his face. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 release date and time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 will release on 28 May at 11:15 pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:15 am PDT

11:15 am EDT

12:15 pm Brazil

3:15 pm UK

4:15 pm Central European Summer Time

8:45 pm India Standard Time

2:15 am Australia

4:15 am New Zealand

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 spoilers

Crunchyroll

The upcoming episode will feature Muichiro’s one-on-one battle with Upper Moon Five Gyokko. As the demon wonders how Muichiro frees himself from the vase, the latter uses his newly developed powers to corner him.

Muichiro thanks Kanamori for forging a sword for him. He also reminisces about Tetsuido, the man who forged his very first sword. Some time back, he died of a heart disease.

Muichiro uses Mist Breathing Fifth Form against Gyokko and mocks him terribly. He insults Gyokko’s vases – something the latter is very proud of. Muichiro’s provocation results in Gyokko using an extremely powerful technique of his Blood Demon Art.

However, Muichiro easily counters it until Gyokko is forced to take on a new form. Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 will primarily focus on the battle between the demon and the demon slayer continues as they reveal their true powers to one another.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

