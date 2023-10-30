Demon Slayer Season 4 teases new announcement in December

As fans await the Hashira Training arc in the anime, Demon Slayer Season 4 confirms the release of new information in December. Here’s everything we know about it.

One of the most popular dark Shonen anime series, Demon Slayer, is currently under production for its fourth season. The story centers around Tanjiro and his goal to turn his demon sister back into a human.

The recent season was released in Spring 2023 and quickly captured fans’ hearts with the incredible storyline and heartwarming ending. Nezuko stands under the sunlight for the first time after the Kamado family’s tragedy, and the slayers celebrate defeating two Upper Moons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s been a few months since Season 4 was announced, which will be the final season of Demon Slayer. After that, the anime will release a trilogy of movies to adapt the final arc. Demon Slayer Season 4 will adapt the Hashira Training anime, which is the arc before the deadly battle against Muzan and the Upper Moons.

Demon Slayer Season 4 anime new information speculation

The Demon Slayer Season 4 teases that an important announcement will be revealed on December 10, 2023.

The upcoming season will adapt the Hashira Training arc from both the light novel and the manga.

Article continues after ad

The series already revealed key visuals and a teaser. Therefore, we might likely get a release window with new visuals. The series has released new seasons (and one movie) every year since its debut in 2019. If the studio follows the same pattern, Season 4 will likely debut in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it only makes sense to announce the release window by the end of this year. However, in case we don’t get a release window, the announcement could be about the cast announcements or artists for theme songs.

Article continues after ad

What will happen in the Hashira Training arc?

The Hashira Training arc has only nine chapters in the manga, which is too few to have an entire season. Therefore, the season will also adapt scenes from the light novel. After the slayers defeat Upper Moons with their newly developed marks, the Demon Slayer Corps begin training to manifest them.

After centuries of struggle, humans finally have hope of defeating the Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji for the first time in centuries. However, the training to develop these marks is too intense for most of them. We will see all the Hashira giving their all to nurture their juniors except two.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Giyuu is still bound by his past shackles, so he refuses to join the others. We will finally learn about his past and the reason he’s always sad. Meanwhile, Shinobu is planning something serious and only tells Kanao about it.

Watch the teaser of Demon Slayer Season 4 below:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.