Demon Slayer fans aren’t happy about Muzan’s latest appearance

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7 finally features the highly anticipated moment when Muzan appears at Ubuyashiki’s doorstep. However, the scene has disappointed many fans.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is finally nearing its conclusion. The Hashira Training Arc is just the calm before the storm. After this, the demon slayers will fight the Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji. The final battle is divided into two parts: the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

The special extended episode features Gyomei’s backstory and Muzan’s appearance in the Ubuyakishi household. From this point on, the Hashira Training Arc ends, as the finale will cover scenes from the Infinity Castle Arc and end the season on a major cliffhanger.

Article continues after ad

Since this is the shortest arc in the manga, the anime includes scenes from the light novel to lengthen the story. Not only that, but the studio has greatly slowed the pacing. In the Demon Slayer manga, Muzan appears suddenly at Ubuyashiki’s doorstep. However, the anime features him walking for more than three minutes.

Article continues after ad

Despite being the final villain, Muzan is not the fandom’s favorite baddie, and they don’t often think of him as highly as the Upper Moons. Ufotable tries its best to make him look amazing, but it attracts a lot of negative attention, with only a small part of the fandom appreciating it.

Article continues after ad

One fan shares, “Ufotable really out here using Sapphire Shake presets in post-production.”

“Ufotable is trying to give Muzan aura points so he’d stop getting sidelined by the upper moons,” shares another.

Not only that, a number of animators are sharing the scene with all kinds of music. Here’s a popular edit:

“Now this one is a good edit and not the repetitive unfunny Bollywood jokes,” shares one fan.

Another complains, “The music made it better. I think the scene would be cooler if it wasn’t so long and dragged out. Ufotable stop with the Toei pacing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to know more about the characters, check out the powers of every living Hashira and our list of saddest Demon Slayer backstories.