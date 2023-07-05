Black Butler anime will return with a new season in 2024

The announcement of Black Butler 2024 was all the rage at the Anime Expo 2023. Here’s what we know about it.

Black Butler is a popular Dark Shonen anime and manga series written and illustrated by Yana Toboso. The story takes place in Victorian-era London, following Ciel Phantomhive, a young aristocrat who enters into an agreement with a demon butler named Sebastian Michaelis.

Together, they solve secrets and exact vengeance while navigating the perilous world of the supernatural. Fans can expect a continuation of the action-packed plot in the following season as the two characters take on fresh difficulties and unearth the dark forces that surround them, as well as the mysteries of the Phantomhive family.

After nearly a decade, the supernatural fantasy manga is about to return with a new season. The animation studio for Black Butler’s upcoming season will be CloverWorks, replacing A-1 Pictures, which was in charge of all the previous projects. Delve deeper to find out more about Black Butler 2024 anime series.

Black Butler 2024 official trailer

The trailer doesn’t reveal anything about the story, but we do learn that Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles and providing the voices for Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively.

The new series will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenjiro Okada, with Yumi Shimizu serving as the character designer, Hiroyuki Yoshino as the series composer, and Ryo Kawasaki as the music composer.

Is there a release date for the new season?

Sadly, the release date has yet to be announced. However, the title does confirm that the new season of Black Butler will air sometime in 2024.

Furthermore, the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in these territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. We will update this space once we have more information about the anime.

You can stream the previous seasons of Black Butler on Crunchyroll.

