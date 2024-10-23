Is Look Back streaming? How to watch the anime movie

Look Back is heading to streaming after a slightly lackluster time in cinemas so far – nonetheless, here’s when you’ll be able to watch it.

A firm contender for the best anime movie of 2024, Look Back was always set to leave an impression. Based on a manga by Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, it tells a gorgeous story about two kinds who want to become manga artists, and a serial killer with whom they’re supernaturally entangled.

Article continues after ad

Sweet and beautifully told thanks to Studio Durian, the new movie has managed 100% on Rotten Tomatoes so far. So, when will you get your chance to see for yourself?

Well, everyone will be able to watch it to their heart’s content sooner than you might think.

When is Look Back streaming?

Look Back starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 7 and 8, 2024, depending on your time zone. The announcement came in October, as the theatrical rollout was being completed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s a surprising platform for the picture, since Chainsaw Man went to Crunchyroll. But Amazon has made some big anime acquisitions previously, including the Rebirth of Evangelion films, so the company is clearly keeping an eye out for releases with some buzz.

The movie is still coming to theatres

Look Back comes to theatres starting October 25th, 2024 in the UK and Ireland, following limited showings in the US and other territories. Major chains such as Vue have screenings listed, so check your local listings.

Article continues after ad

Although rollout outside Japan has been gradual with less publicity than Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle or something from Demon Slayer, you still have some chance to catch Look Back before you have to stream it, depending on where you live.

Once you’ve caught up with that, check out our guides on the Solo Leveling movie and the Attack on Titan movie for more anime coming to the silver screen.