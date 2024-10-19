The Beginning After The End anime officially coming to Crunchyroll in 2025

Crunchyroll will be streaming The Beginning After The End anime in 2025, as the landmark adaptation was revealed at New York Comic-Con 2024.

As The Beginning After The End Season 6 continues, creator TurtleMe has revealed that the long-awaited anime show is finally happening. The upcoming anime, produced by Slow Curve and studio A-Cat, this marks the first American webnovel and webcomic to be turned into a series for the medium.

Crunchyroll is handling distribution worldwide, everywhere except parts of Asia, and the production is in collaboration between them and Tapas, the hosting platform for the webnovel. The Beginning After The End Will premiere in 2025.

Article continues after ad

“When I first started writing TBATE as a web novel years ago, I never imagined it would one day reach this point,” TurtleMe, also executive producer on the anime series, says in a press release.

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from every fan along the way. I can’t wait to celebrate the premiere next year with all of you, whether you’re a long-time reader or a new viewer.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mike Zhu, Head of Comic and Film and TV at Tapas adds: “This is a wonderful opportunity that allows us to share TBATE’s epic story with fans around the world in a whole new way. This collaboration represents a major milestone for us and US created webcomics, and we can’t wait to see the excitement it sparks among our community and beyond.”

The growth and popularity of The Beginning After The End has long been noteworthy, and demand for an on-screen version has grown over the last couple of seasons. Keitaro Motonaga is directing the show, while Masami Sueoka is handling character designs.

Article continues after ad

The title itself alludes to reincarnation, as the powerful King Grey returns as the unassuming Arthur, who gradually learns that his new body is part of broader mystery. Kicking off in January 2017, it’s become a flagship story on the Tapas platform.

We’ll keep you updated. Check out our guides on Solo Leveling Season 2, Lazarus, and Sakamoto Days for other major 2025 releases.