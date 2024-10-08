Is Bleach anime remake happening? Reanimated scenes explained

While the Bleach anime kickstarted Thousand-Year Blood War Cour 3 in October 2024, the studio also shared a video featuring reanimated scenes from the earlier arcs. But will there be a Bleach remake?

Bleach anime is currently in the middle of the Thousand-Year Blood War, where the Quinces launch a war on the Soul Society. The original anime show aired from 2004 to 2012, but it didn’t feature the final arc. Ten years later, the anime announced new seasons to complete the story.

The final arc is divided into four parts, each with 13 episodes, with the third one debuting on October 5, 2024. The new episodes will animate not only the final arc from the manga but also a few light novel scenes, such as revealing Shinji’s Bankai in Cour 2.

However, a new video from Studio Pierrot featured several of the fan-favorite scenes from the earlier arcs remade into a new anime style.

Will there be a Bleach anime remake?

No, Bleach anime is not getting a remake.

This two-minute clip is a promotional video for celebrating the 20th anniversary of the anime. The anime debuted on October 5, 2004. October 5, 2024, not only marked the debut of TYBW Part 3 but also the 20th anniversary of the anime.

While this isn’t a full-fledged remake as many expected, it does recreate some of the best moments in the series.

A remake may be long overdue

Hulu/Disney Plus

Bleach is a classic Shonen manga and anime series with a large fanbase even now. During the early 2000s, it was considered one of the Shonen Big 3 alongside One Piece and Naruto.

The original anime follows an old animation style and format ratio. Not to mention that about 45 percent of the series is just filler, which deviates the anime from the main story several times. A remake in a seasonal format like TYBW will allow the anime to stick to the main story with good animation.

Luckily, anime remakes have become more frequent in recent times. One Piece, for example, will soon have an anime remake by WIT Studio, despite the current anime and manga ongoing. Therefore, fans shouldn’t lose hope for a Bleach remake either. The anime now has to air two TYBW parts before concluding the story.

