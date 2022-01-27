What is the Valorant Community battle pass? Release date, price & rewards

The Valorant Community battle pass will release alongside Episode 4 Act 2, but what exactly is it? Here’s everything you need to know about its price, release date, and rewards.

As Valorant continues to evolve, we’ve seen innovative Agents like Neon take to the fray, as well as an ever expanding map pool which now includes a host of thoroughly unique locations.

With every new Act comes a battle pass, filled to bursting with skins, sprays, gun buddies, and more to help you customize your Valorant experience. Coming into Episode 4 Act 2, though, the system will be getting quite the shake up.

Enter the Valorant Community battle pass – an all new collection of rewards that incorporates fan designs into the mix. Here’s everything you need to know about the system, as well as when it will make its Future Earth debut.

What is the Valorant Community battle pass?

Valorant’s Community battle pass allows artistic players to design in-game cosmetics and submit them to Riot. From these, the best ideas are collated and pitched to the players, who can then vote for their favorites.

In turn, the most popular items will be added to the battle pass, being made into a virtual reality that you can grind for.

Importantly, each Community battle pass is region specific, meaning that the European version will be different from South-East Asia and so on. This adds a little bit of unique flair to each one.

Valorant Community battle pass: Rewards for EMEA & NA

While the specific rewards haven’t been released yet, we can’t wait to see what snazzy new gear we’ll be able to sink our teeth into. Be sure to check back as more information is announced, as we’ll keep this page up to date.

Community battle pass: Price

It’s currently unknown whether or not the unique attributes the Community battle pass has will result in it being a little more expensive than it’s Riot-designed counterpart.

While we’ll assume that it’ll cost the standard 1,000 Valorant Points (with the free track also being available), we’ll be sure to amend this section if there are any changes.

Valorant Community battle pass: Release date

As announced in a January 27 Developer Diary from Valorant’s Executive Producer, Anna ‘SuperCakes’ Dolon, the first ever Valorant Community battle pass will go live alongside Episode 4, Act 2 on March 1.

This relies on there being no delays (we’ve seen a couple with Chamber’s release, as well as Yoru’s upcoming rework), so take this with a pinch of salt for now.

So that’s everything you need to know about the Valorant Community battle pass. As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, though, check out our dedicated Valorant guides:

