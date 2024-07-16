Valorant patch 9.01 brings many Agent and map updates for consoles, plus a new Esports feature on PCs. Here’s a complete rundown of Valorant’s 9.01 patch notes.

With the new patch, Riot Games is disabling the Escalation game mode due to a bug, though they have confirmed it will return with patch 9.03.

Raze and Iso nerfs finally make their way to console while Neon’s re-equip speed after sliding now happens instantly. Lotus enters the Competitive, Unrated, Swift Play, and Deathmatch modes as well.

Full patch notes

With Valorant update 9.01, Pick ‘Ems Beta is now a part of the game as Valorant Champions 2024 is right around the corner. At the time of writing, it’s only available on PC. From July 26, 2024, you can access the Champions Seoul Group Stage in-game and through browsers.

You can predict the teams to advance further into the tournament in exchange for points., with each correct placement prediction earning you extra points. You can also earn exclusive rewards during the Pick ‘Ems beta.

While that’s not all, check below for the full Valorant 9.01 patch notes.

All Platforms

MODES UPDATES

Escalation Due to a bug, Escalation will be disabled starting with Patch 9.01. It will return in Patch 9.03.



WEAPONS UPDATES

Updated the animation for the Outlaw and its skinlines so that it is more apparent when the weapon is ready to be fired.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug where Neon could equip faster out of her slide than intended by manually inputting an equip action.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where AFK players were able to start the vote for surrender.

Fixed an issue when exiting Cypher’s Spycam that causes a brief stutter for Spectators.

Fixed an issue with Tactical Callouts displaying in chat regardless of the option being turned off in Settings.

Fixed an issue with bullet tracers appearing for guns picked up regardless if they are turned off in Settings.

Fixed an issue regarding Sage and Clove resurrections not being visible for Spectators and Observers.

Fixed a performance degradation issue caused by auto-respawn by spike explosion in Custom Game modes.

Maps

Abyss Cleaned up lots of Cypher’s Spycam spots to prevent visual issues or unintended placements. Improved Wingman’s Spike plant pathing on A site. Cleaned up ability and player collision in a variety of spots across the map. Fixed a bug where the Minimap could be oriented upside down with certain settings active. Fixed a visual bug seen when falling off of the map on A site. Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit could spread farther than intended on A site.



KNOWN ISSUES

Social

When changes happen to your party, there is a chance you may see “MISSING STRING ENTRY TABLE” in your chat log.

PC

ESPORTS FEATURES

Pick ‘Ems Beta is coming for VALORANT Champions 2024! Starting on July 26th, you will have access to the Champions Seoul Group Stage in-client and on the web. You’ll get to: Predict the advancing teams for points, earning extra points for correctly guessing the exact placement. Earn rewards for playing, with the best of the best earning more exclusive rewards. And see how you stack up against other experts and creators. Finally, prepare for the Playoffs Stage next patch, where you’ll fill out the full double elimination bracket at once.

Look out for more details on how to participate later this month!

BUG FIXES

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue involving the Ping Wheel getting stuck on the interface when bound to the Z key.

Premier

There was an issue with matchmaking that prevented matches from being played in the first 2 weeks of the Episode 9 Act 1 stage. Contender and Invite divisions were unaffected, and these teams successfully played their matches.

Issue has been fixed, and teams should be able to find matches successfully for week 3 and on.

Any team that plays a match in the IBIT zone in week 6 and before will automatically qualify for playoffs.

Teams that have already played a match in another EU zone can still earn the playoff qualification in IBIT but will require teams to create a new roster in the IBIT zone and play a match.

Teams will qualify for playoffs by receiving 600 points before the start of week 7 matches. For example, if your team has 25 points at the end of week 6, then your team will have 625 points before you play your week 7 matches.



CONSOLE

GENERAL UPDATES

It is now possible to freely rebind non-ultimate Ability Button mappings.

Added settings for inverting map cursor controls.

AGENT UPDATES

Neon

Slide Re-equip Speed changed from Fast to Instant.



Raze

Second Blast Pack The second Blast Pack’s horizontal force has been reduced.



Iso

Double Tap: Duration: 20s >>> 12s The signature kill reset was removed.



MAP UPDATES

Lotus enters Competitive, Unrated, Swift Play, and Deathmatch queues.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Updated the notification indicator on the social card so that it’s easier to tell when you have a party invite, even when the social panel is closed.

Added voice indicators to the Party tab in the social panel, so you can see who is speaking.

Added a button to leave the party to the My Party section of the Party tab in the social panel.

BUG FIXES

General

Traditional Preset Weapon Switching Fixes Fixed issue where unequipping abilities wouldn’t respect the “Auto-Equip Prioritizes (Strongest/Latest Setting).” Fixed issue where you couldn’t switch off from the Spike when you had no primary when using the ‘Traditional Controls’ Preset. Fixed an issue where you could sometimes lose visual highlighting on the buttons you hover over in the front-end menus. Fixed issues that could cause you to be unable to leave the Range.



Agent

Sova Recon Bolt Fixed an issue where Recon Bolt did not properly apply AimAssist to Revealed Targets.

Fade Haunt Fixed an issue where Haunt did not properly apply AimAssist to Revealed Targets.

Fixed an issue where AimAssist was incorrectly being applied when certain abilities were equipped: Fade – Nightfall Chamber – Rendezvous Harbor – Cascade Harbor – Cove Viper – Poison Cloud Viper – Toxic Screen Viper – Viper’s Pit Yoru – Fakeout Yoru – Dimensional Drift



Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where you could be in Focus Mode while inspecting your weapon.

Competitive Systems

Fixed an issue where EOG screens when viewing matches in Match History will disappear and be inaccessible

Social

Fixed a bug where your presence sometimes failed to update after a match.

KNOWN ISSUES

General